Associate Broker Dan Stiebel won the #1 Sales Professional Award in Michigan among Coldwell Banker Commercial Realtors. Stiebel also earned Silver level designation in the Coldwell Banker Commercial Circle of Distinction for top-ranking producers in 2020 based on transaction revenue. Stiebel has been with Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors since 2002 and has earned Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, which is held by less than 1 percent of Aspire North Realtors, according to a release. He has more than 600 commercial real estate transactions and $133 million in total sales.
Bruce Anderson joined Independent Bank as an Assistant Vice President, Private Banker. During his more than 20 years in the industry, Anderson has served as a personal banker, branch manager and financial advisor. Anderson has several securities licenses and designations, including Chartered Retirement Planning Specialist and Accredited Investor Fiduciary. Anderson is the committee chair for education and recruitment and on the finance committee for the Grand Traverse Academy school board. He is on a committee at Pine Rest in Traverse City, has volunteered at Munson Manor and is a past director for Traverse City Amateur golf tournament.
Andrea Reffitt and Isabel Fast joined the team of Realtors at Keller Williams – Northern Michigan. Reffitt has more than 10 years of experience in banking. Originally from Grand Rapids, Fast moved to northern Michigan in 2016 and has a background in business and design. The Keller Williams — Northern Michigan office can be reached at (231) 947-8200.
Matt Geib of Century 21 Northland earned the President’s Producer Award for 2020. The award is for sales affiliates earning the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year. Geib has 11 years of experience in the industry, eight in the Century 21 system. Geib has earned the Centurion award each of his eight years with C21, a Centurion Honor Society, seven Quality Service pinnacle awards and seven president’s Producer awards. He ranked fourth among the top 100 Century 21 Michigan state realtors in 2020.
Realtor Chris Faulknor with Lynda’s Real Estate Service of Boyne City, earned Pricing Strategy Advisor certification from the National Association of Realtors. In addition to being a Realtor, Faulknor is a paramedic with Mobile Medical Response in Traverse City and Charlevoix. Faulknor can be contacted at (231) 645-1970 or www.chrisfaulknor.realtor.
Pennie Schratz joined Century 21 Northland as a sales associate. Schratz spent most of her career in human resources management. She has a master’s degree in administration and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Schratz has lived in the Grand Traverse area for more than 25 years. Contact Schratz at (231) 342-7873 or by email at penni.schratz@c21northland.com.
Two MSU Federal Credit Union employees were selected for Filene Research Institute’s i3 program, a two-year innovation leadership program of credit union professionals. MSUFCU Assistant Vice President of Research and Digital Experience Ami Iceman-Haueter and Assistant Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation Ben Maxim were picked for the program. Iceman-Haueter works in East Lansing and Maxim in the Detroit metropolitan area.
