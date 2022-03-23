Sarah Lucas, former Community Development Director for Networks Northwest and Record-Eagle columnist, was selected by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell to lead the newly-created Office of Rural Development. Lucas will begin her new post April 18. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer established the Office of Rural Development within MDARD in January.
Lucas, a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, has 20 years of experience in community and economic development. Lucas comes to the position after serving as the CEO of the Lake Superior Community Partnership in Marquette County. While at Networks Northwest, she helped lead the development of Housing North. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Public Administration candidate at Northern Michigan University, Lucas serves on several boards, including the Community and Economic Development Association of Michigan, the Economic Development Leaders of Michigan and the Michigan Association of Planning as board president.
