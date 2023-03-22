Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized these local sales associates with the Century 21 2022 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award: Wayne Toteff and Douglas Swartz — both with Century 21 Northland in Elk Rapids; Meagan Alvarado, Peter Galloup, Jon Becker, Connie Kroll, Mary Rollert, Ron Williamson, Nan Ray, Andrea Galloup, Mercedes Davidson and Michael Harrison — all with Century 21 Northland in Traverse City.
The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development elected new officers for 2023, including Juliette King-McAvoy, of Central Lake, as the secretary. She is the vice president of sales and marketing at King Orchards. The commission also selected Andy Chae, of Detroit, as chair and Monica Wyant, of Grand Rapids, as vice chair. The commission also welcomed David Williams and Felicia Wu. The new commissioners were appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Their terms go through Dec. 31, 2026.
Coryn Briggs was promoted to senior director of marketing for Traverse City Tourism. Briggs worked with the organization for eight years, most recently as the director of digital marketing. She has a master’s degree in recreation and tourism from Michigan State University and previously worked in marketing at Black Star Farms.
The Bay Community Theatre hired Graham Powers as its new general manager. Powers previously worked in the Parkview Health System. He attended Anderson University while living in Indiana and recently moved to Traverse City.
The theater board began searching for a new manager more than six months ago, after the previous manager resigned and moved downstate.
