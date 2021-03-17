Leslie Campbell joined Cardinal Insurance Group, a locally-owned independent agency. Campbell is a licensed personal and commercial lines agent with more than 13 years of experience in the industry.
Samantha Eberhardt is new manager at The Inn at Black Star Farms. Following a career in health care, Eberhardt went back to school to study hospitality management and tourism. Eberhardt, who has more than 15 years of experience in guest services, moved to Traverse City from Dayton, Ohio. The Inn at Black Star Farms was named ‘Best Wine Country Hotel” in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest.
Financial adviser Tia Kurina-Cooley joined the Traverse City office of Craig Wealth Advisors. Kurina-Cooley will work with new and existing clients and complete client reviews. Kurina-Cooley has two years of experience in financial advising and comes to Craig Wealth after working in accounting for manufacturing and industrial companies. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baker College. Craig Wealth Advisors, located at 2915 Garfield Road North, Suite A, can be contacted at (231) 943-2920 or www.craigwealthadvisors.com.
The Leland Lodge named Brian Glynn as Director of Lodging and Operations. Glynn has 25 years of experience in the hotel and travel industry in Michigan, Massachusetts, California and Indiana. Glynn, most recently the director of operations for an international travel company based in Ann Arbor, previously worked at the 5-Star Ritz-Carlton Hotel San Francisco, Hyatt Hotels in Monterey, California and the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. A resident of Suttons Bay for the last 18 years, Glynn has a master’s of business administration from the University of Notre Dame. Glynn will report to managing partner Anne Lutz at The Leland Lodge.
Casee Green joined Horizon Financial as an administrative assistant. Green comes to Horizon Financial from working in health care staffing. Green has experience working with C-Suite (executive-level managers) clients.
The Networks Northwest Board of Directors elected new officers at its February meeting. Newly-elected are Sue Peters as chair and Bill Kennis as vice-chair. Chris Christensen was re-elected as the Networks Northwest Board’s Chief Elected Official. Peters, the vice president of human resources for Munson Healthcare, has been on the board since 2002 and has served as the vice-chair the last six years. Peters replaces Gary Fedus, who was term-limited out at the end of 2020. The executive director of Benzie Bus, Kennis has served on the Board since 2014. A Charlevoix County Commissioner, Christensen has served as the top elected official on the Networks Northwest board since 2014.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Jeremiah Edson of Traverse City and Patricia M. Niepoth of Central Lake to state boards and commissions. Edson was appointed to the Underwater Salvage and Preserve Committee, that, according to a release, “provides technical and other advice with respect to maintaining Michigan’s 13 underwater preserves.” A scuba diver with advanced certifications and experience diving on shipwrecks in three state underwater preserves, Edson is the health, safety and compliance manager for LGC Proficiency Testing. Edson succeeds Laurence Monshor and will represent recreational scuba diving on the committee for a term from March 11, 2021 to Aug. 17, 2022. Edson has a bachelor’s degree in marine science and biology from the University of Miami (Florida). Niepoth was appointed to the Electronic Recording Commission. Niepoth is the Antrim County Register of Deeds, a master-certified county officer and a Michigan Certified Assessing Officer. She was reappointed to represent county register of deeds on the committee, serving a term from March 11, 2021 until Jan. 1, 2023. According to the release, the Electronic Recording Commission is responsible for “standards that address the acceptance and use of electronic notarization of documents submitted to a county register of deeds for recording.”
Copemish Branch Manager Mary Wixson was named the 2020 Honor Bank Employee of the Year. Wixson joined the Copemish branch in 2018 as a seasonal customer service representative. She worked a variety of positions with increasing responsibilities before becoming the branch manager in January 2020. Twice in 2020 Wixson was honored as the Employee of the Month.
Claire Corr joined the Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine as Vice President and will work directly with Dr. Andrea McSwain. Corr has been a patient of the Center’s Lansing clinic since August 2018. A graduate of Siena Heights with a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies, Corr has more than 25 years of experience in health care. She has worked in business development, public administration and community relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the United Auto Workers, Sparrow Health System and McLaren Health Plan. The Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine has locations in Traverse City, Frankfort, Lansing and Grand Rapids.
