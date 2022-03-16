Mary Krzystowczyk has joined the Hospice of Michigan staff as a palliative care nurse practitioner for the NorthStar Palliative Care program in Traverse City. Krzystowczyk will help patients and their families facing potentially life-limiting disease navigate the various health care resources and facilitate discussions on goals of care. Krzystowczyk has a decade of nursing experience as a nurse practitioner for Signify Health in Colorado and Michigan. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in nursing with a focus in primary care adult-gerontology from Spring Arbor University.
Kultura Group — Luxury Real Estate Boutique added Realtor David Hricik to the company. Hricik has five years of experience in the industry. He surpassed $30 million in real estate sales since obtaining his license in 2017. Born and raised in Flint, Hricik has a bachelor’s degree in packaging engineering from Michigan State University and spent 16 years in different roles in automotive, food and pharmaceuticals.
Steve Brown of Brown Motors, Inc. in Petoskey, is one of 47 nominees for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The TIME Dealer of the Year program “honors new-car dealers in America who exhibit exceptional performance in their dealerships and perform distinguished community service,” according to a release. Dealers are nominated by members of the Automotive Trade Association Executives.
Exit Realty Paramount, 515 W. 14th St. in Traverse City, added Garrett Thompson and Rachel Zemanek to its staff of real estate sales professionals.
Jim Kirsch will be a dedicated measuring specialist at Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One. Kirsch has 35-plus years of experience and a technical knowledge of flooring measurement and installation. Kirsch began his career in the industry in 1986 at the original storefront of Floor Covering Brokers.
Associate Broker Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial was named the top sales professional in Michigan, topping all other CBC affiliates. Stiebel also earned a “Top Two” designation, noting the top 2 percent of producers from nearly 3,000 Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated sales professionals in the organization. Stiebel also was awarded the Gold Level Circle of Distinction for being one of the top ranking agents among all CBC-affiliated sales professional based on transaction revenue. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt also was named the Number One Affiliate Company in North America and part of the Commercial Elite group and the Number One Office by State for Michigan.
Coldwell Banker Commercial also ranked as one of the Top 15 firms in commercial property sales in the United States in 2021, according to Real Capital Analytics. CBC was No. 15 out of 1,332 firms in the U.S. based on transaction volume for sales greater than $2.5 million. Coldwell Banker Commercial ranked No. 10 for buyer representation and No. 15 for seller representation.
Honor Bank Human Resources Manager Deidra Charnes was recognized as the 2021 Honor Bank Employee of the Year. Charnes has been with Honor Bank for more than two years and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2021. Charnes was credited with being “instrumental in successfully navigating the ever-changing COVID and labor market changes for Honor Bank over the last year,” according to a release.
Michigan State Police Captain Christopher Stolicker is retiring April 1 after 34 years of service. A U.S. Army veteran, Stolicker began his career with MSP in 1987 and served as a trooper in the Gaylord and Mount Pleasant posts. Stolicker was promoted to sergeant and served at the Ithaca post from 1998 to 2001. Stolicker was promoted to lieutenant in 2001 and served as the commander of the Central Michigan Enforcement Team. Captain Stolicker was promoted to first lieutenant in 2004 and was post commander at Cadillac, Kalkaska and Mount Pleasant. In 2013 he was promoted to inspector and served as assistant district commander in the Seventh District based in Gaylord. Promoted to captain in 2015, he served as the commander of the MSP Special Investigation Division. He had been the commander of the Sixth District since 2019 and began his duties in the Seventh District in 2020.
Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack was been named Woman of the Year by the Michigan Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar. The award “honors a woman who is an outstanding role model and has contributed to the advancement of women and minorities in transportation,” according to a release. Nowack was the chief engineer at the bridge beginning in 2002 and was named to her current post in 2019. Nowack is a member of the International Cable Supported Bridge Operators Association.
