Cherryland Electric Cooperative CEO Tony Anderson was named the next president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Board of Directors. Anderson recently started his two-year term, after being elected to the role by the association’s board of directors. He is the immediate past vice president and previously worked as secretary-treasurer. Anderson has been Cherryland CEO since 2003, and he joined the NRECA board in 2008.
Board-certified physician assistant Sarah I. Allaben, a Grand Rapids native, recently joined Munson Healthcare Rheumatology. She obtained an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and a physician assistant graduate degree from Grand Valley State University.
Honor Bank announced the 2022 Employee of the Year is Vice President and Traverse City Union Street Branch Manager Jess Ashmore. She has worked with Honor Bank since fall 2018 and is a regular community volunteer and member of the Traverse City Optimist Club.
Pracilla Venhuizen is the new human resources manager at Honor Bank. She has more than a decade of local experience in human resources and financial institution management.
Golden Swan Management announces Brandon Sheldon as the new director of operations. Prior to this role, Sheldon spent almost 10 years leading teams at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island. More recently, he helped open the Delamar hotel in Traverse City. He is a graduate of Erie Community College’s Hotel and Restaurant Management program.
East Jordan photographer Karen Walker received the Professional Photographers of America’s National Award during the recent Great Lakes PhotoMax event. Walker served on the Professional Photographers of Michigan board of directors for six years. In 2014, the Professional Photographers of America presented her with the Master Artist Degree. She also has the Master of Photography and Photographic Craftsman degrees.
The Petoskey Department of Public Safety presents its 2022 Honors Board Award recipients. The Lifesaving Award goes to Lt. Michael Parker, Public Safety Officer Hunter Arnold, Public Safety Officer Connor Kish, EMT Chris Krupa, Paramedic Chelsea Wregglesworth, Lt. David Schultz, Public Safety Officer John Duch, Public Safety Officer Erik Hoig and Sgt. Cole Brady from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Todd Troxel received the Public Safety Citation and Public Safety Officer Lawrence Donovan obtained the Public Safety Commendation. The Citizens Award went to Hannah Budnik, Susannah Pfeifer and Max Ann Caldwell.
The East Jordan Police Department hired James Leroy Schlappi as the new school resource officer at East Jordan Public Schools. Schlappi was a police officer for the City of Charlevoix for 27 years. After retiring from the city, he worked as a deputy sheriff and detective for the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office and as a probation officer for the 90th District Court.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC presented several sales associates with the 2022 Century 21 President’s Producer Award, given to individuals who earned the Century 21 Centurion Award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award in the same year. Winners include Cory Beuerle, Matt Geib and Steve Scheppe — all sales associates at Century 21 Northland in Traverse City.
Dino Recchia was named the medical director for the Munson Healthcare Heart and Vascular Service Line. Recchia has worked as chair of Munson Medical Center’s Cardiology Department for almost 20 years.
He is board certified in cardiovascular disease and advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. He is certified in advanced echocardiography. He graduated from medical school at the University of Michigan and completed a residency in internal medicine and cardiology at Barnes Hospital at Washington University in Missiouri.
He will continue his full-time practice along with his new role.
