Matthew McKinley and Steve Fasel were named 2020 employees of the year by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The Law Enforcement Division Employee of the Year, McKinley has been with the sheriff’s office since 2003. McKinley has worked as a community police officer in Fife Lake, Acme and East Bay Townships and as a school resource officer. McKinley is currently a member of the peer support team, a field training officer and a hostage negotiator. Fasel is the Corrections Division Employee of the Year. Fasel began his career with the GTSO in 2001. He is a past supervisor of the inmate work crew. Fasel is currently a firearms instructor, corrections training officer and part of the airboat crew.
Machin Engineering Project Manager Matthew Hawkins passed his Professional Engineer Examination in the fall. Hawkins is the newest member at Machin to become a State of Michigan licensed P.E.
Horizon Financial Certified Financial Planner Holly Gallagher earned Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA) designation. Gallagher has 29 years of experience in wealth management.
Adam Hightower is the new executive chef at Bay Harbor Yacht Club. Hightower will oversee all culinary operations, including opening the Club’s newly-renovated dining venues and The Grille Room, part of a $13 million renovation project anticipated to be completed in June. Hightower, who started at the end of February, has 19 years of culinary experience including at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham, Bali by the Sea in Honolulu, The American Club in Tai Tam, Hong Kong and the Ritz Carlton in Naples, Florida.
