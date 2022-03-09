Don Fedrigon of Re/Max of Elk Rapids was the 2021 top-selling Realtor in the five-county region as determined by Aspire North Realtors. Fedrigon had more than $111 million in sales. Fedrigon, who has been in real estate for more than 41 years, also won the top sales honor from 2018-2020. Founded in 1989, Re/Max Elk Rapids is a locally-owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage.
Ingrid Olson is the new Sales and Catering Manager at Black Star Farms. Olson will lead the event team and oversee sales and management of corporate events, weddings, private social functions and other in-house events. Olson has more than 10 years of experience working in the event and hospitality industry, including at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island and as an event manager at the University of Michigan. Olson also has experience as Production Stage Manager during her background in the entertainment industry.
Sonny’s Body Shop recently hired Mark Stachnik and Paul Eno as painters. Eno comes to Sonny’s from the automotive industry, having worked as a senior painter for area car dealerships for decades. Stachnik also comes to Sonny’s after working as a painter in the automotive industry for area dealerships.
Rodney Beeman is the new owner and operator of Mammoth Mechanical. Beeman will be responsible for residential sales and light commercial HVAC installation and sales. Beeman has 12 years of experience in the industry, including HVAC installation and sales. Beeman has accreditations in mechanical, refrigeration, and EPA Universal service. His prior training includes project management, HVAC equipment and duct sizing.
Certified Physician Assistant Susan Korson has joined Digestive Health Associates of Northern Michigan. Korson is available to assist in diagnosing, treating, and preventing digestive tract diseases.
Korson has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame and a master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from Grand Valley State University. Korson most recently was an internal medicine hospitalist at Munson Medical Center and was also a Research Project Coordinator at Northwestern University.
