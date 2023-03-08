Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s board of directors announces Rachel Johnson as the next chief executive officer. Johnson will assume CEO responsibilities when Cherryland’s current general manager, Tony Anderson, retires in June. Johnson has worked as the member relations manager for 10 years. She also created a strategic communications planning course for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in business and communications from Augustana University, a master’s degree in communications studies from Pepperdine University and a master’s degree in business administration from Davenport University.
Sue Harmer is the new president of the American Proficiency Institute, based in Traverse City. Harmer was hired at API 30 years ago. Former API President and Co-Founder Daniel C. Edson was named chairman emeritus of the API Board of Directors.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made several appointments of local people to state boards and commissions. Paul Hubbell, of Williamsburg, and David Smeltzer, of Bear Lake, were both appointed to the Michigan Cherry Committee for a term starting Feb. 23 and expiring Feb. 1, 2026. Hubbell has been the owner/operator of Orchard View Farms since 1970, where he farms 250 acres of cherries and 50 acres of apples. Hubbell, who has a degree in agriculture from Michigan State University, was reappointed to represent District 1 sweet cherry growers. Smeltzer has been the owner of West Wind Orchards, LLC since 2007 and was a partner at Per-Clin Orchards, Inc. for 28 years prior. Chairman of the Michigan Cherry Committee since 2019 and a member since 2014, Smeltzer has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alma College. Smeltzer represents District 1 tart cherry growers. Bruce Veliquette, of Kewadin, was appointed by Whitmer to the Michigan Fruit Tree Commission. Veliquette is the manager of Cherry Ke Inc., which grows 2,500 acres of cherries. A graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio, Veliquette was reappointed to represent District 1 growers for a term running through March 1, 2026.
