Norte added a new member to its staff and three to its board of directors. Wes Sovis joined Norte as donor relations specialist. Jim Witte of Elk Rapids, Sue Paul of Peninula Township and Eric Mannix of Traverse City are new faces serving three-year terms on its board of directors. According to a release, Sovis will “manage fundraising and engagement activities supporting Norte’s youth programs, community outreach and advocacy.” Sovis has experience in marketing and communications, most recently as an account executive at Q+M Agency. Sovis was also the digital communications manager for the Michigan Society of Association Executives.
Rural America 2020 formed in May “dedicated to highlighting the negative impacts of President Trump’s policies in rural America.” The organization is re-launching as Rural Voices USA. Cheryl Kobernik, co-owner and operator of North Star Organics in Frankfort, is one of three board members of Rural Voices USA. Kobernik, one of four members of the Michigan steering committee of Rural America 2020, was chair of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency State Committee from 2010-2017. According to a release, Rural Voices USA will focus on “speaking out in support of policies like investing in rural infrastructure, smart climate solutions that protect rural jobs, rebuilding an economy hurt by COVID, rural education and more.”
Keller Williams — Northern Michigan added three Realtors to its team: Kerry Winkler, Jay Sluiter and Jane Payne. Winkler has a background in education, sales, marketing and customer service. Born and raised in Traverse City, Winkler has been the co-publisher of Grand Traverse Woman Magazine for nearly 20 years. Sluiter has more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, working with both commercial and residential customers. Payne will focus on vacation and retirement homes in her role as an associate broker. Payne, who has a bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College and a master’s from Michigan State University, has 10 years of real estate experience.
District Health Department #10 Clinical Supervisor George Davis-Williams earned the Nursing Section Award for Public Health Nursing Practice. The award from the Michigan Public Health Association will be presented to Davis-Williams at the virtual Public Health Conference on April 13. The nursing faculty at Baker College in Cadillac nominated Davis-Williams for the award. Davis-Williams works with the Baker nursing students on public health and the programs and services at DHD #10.
Mackinac Bridge Authority Executive Secretary Kim Nowack is the recipient of the 2021 Felix A. Anderson Image Award. According to a release, the award is for her “contributions to enhancing the image of the engineering profession.” The American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan announced the award at the virtual Engineering and Surveying Excellence Awards Gala. Nowack has been the executive secretary of MBA since May 2019 and “oversees all operations, management and maintenance of the Mackinac Bridge.” She previously was chief engineer at the bridge since 2002. A member of the International Cable Supported Bridge Operators Association, Nowack recently was inducted into the Michigan Technological University Academy of Civil and Environmental Engineers at her alma mater.
DTE Energy appointed Monique Wells as its director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Wells was previously the DEI Project Manager at Consumers Energy. Wells earned her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master’s degree in career and technical education from the University of Toledo. Wells also worked as a production engineer at Dow and an an instructor at the Toledo Technology Academy. A member of the Consumers Energy Women’s Engineering Network Steering Committee, Wells is on the engineering advisory board at Spring Arbor University and Michigan Tech.
