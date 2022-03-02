Chanda Allen joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Allen earned an an associate’s degree from Northwestern Michigan College. Allen’s most recent experience is in property management and she also has a background in business accounting.
Century 21 Northland earned the parent company’s President’s Award for achieving the Centurion level of production and receiving the Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same calendar year. The office was co-founded by Brad Platt, Julia Lilley and Jason Kukary and the trio, along with Meagan Luce, are broker/owners of the 14-office agency. Northland ranked 27th in the country among more than 1,200 Century 21 franchisees by units sold and Adjusted Gross Commission. The Centurion is for offices with a sales production of $2.572 million or 437 closed transaction sides in a calendar year. The Quality Service Pinnacle Award is for offices receiving at least 80 percent of their consumer surveys with a score of 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
Traverse Connect’s board of directors named its new officers and directors at its first 2022 meeting on Feb. 18. New to the board of directors for 2022 are Bill Myers, Promethient; Jennifer Jones, Huntington Bank; and Amy Shamroe, Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem. Officers include Chair Russ Knopp, Comfort Keepers Northern Michigan; Vice-Chair Sara Harding, PeakTactic; Secretary Rachel Johnson, Cherryland Electric Cooperative; Treasurer Matt Wille, Munson Healthcare; and Immediate Past Chair Steve Perdue. Other leadership appointments for 2022 include Government Relations Chair Dave Mengebier, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation; and Finance Chair Chris Morse, Rehmann. More details about the 2022 Board of Directors is available at https://traverseconnect.com/about/our-board/.
The Traverse Symphony Orchestra added Paul Jarboe, Suzy Voltz and Dick Wallace to its 2021-22 Board Of Directors.
CMS Energy, the parent company of Consumers Energy, named Chris Fultz as its vice president of gas operations, effective March 1. Fultz, who joined CMS Energy in 2014, previously served as the executive director of gas operations, transmission, storage and compression. Fultz has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering and power systems from Michigan Technological University as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Oakland University.
