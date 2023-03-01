Roger Grotefendt was named the 2022 Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division Employee of the Year. He started his law enforcement career with the local office in 2018. He is an evidence technician, community police officer, field training officer and a negotiator with the Emergency Response Team. Jimmie Wood is the 2022 Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division Employee of the Year. He started with the office in 2018 and is a CPR/First Aid instructor, lead firearms instructor and corrections training officer.
Traverse City Country Club Golf Course Superintendent Steven J. Hammon was re-elected to the board of directors of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. This will be his second year on the board. Hammon is a past president of the Michigan GCSAA and has served as a GCSAA grassroots ambassador. Last year, he was part of the Best Management task group, Achievements and Leadership Awards Committee, Student Scholars and Editorial task groups. Additionally, he served on the U.S. Golf Association Green Section Committee for 20 years. Hammon has a turf grass management certificate from Michigan State University.
Traverse City Tourism made changes to its sales team: Brett Bowman was promoted to senior sales manager, and Tracy Russold and Marlene Smith were hired as new sales managers. Russold has hospitality industry experience from working at Boyne Resorts, Treetops and HelmsBriscoe. Smith previously worked for Circle Michigan and Group Tour Media.
Traverse City City Clerk Benjamin Marentette was accepted into Harvard University’s Kennedy School Public Leadership Program. Marentette participated in the Senior Executives in State and Local Government Fellowship in 2017. He has been the city clerk since 2011.
Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call was appointed to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Call has a bachelor’s degree in history from Michigan State University and a MBA in in international finance from St. John’s University. Call is appointed for a term starting Feb. 23 and expiring March 10, 2026.
Brian Beauchamp, the communications and policy director at TART Trails, Inc. since 2014, was appointed to the Michigan Trails Advisory Council. Beauchamp previously worked at Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Michigan League of Conservation Voters and Clean Water Action. Beauchamp has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Michigan State University and completed a Mini-MBA Executive Development Certificate at Ferris State University. Beauchamp will represent non-motorized trail users for a term beginning Feb. 23 and expiring Jan. 17, 2027. He is board chair, which expires “at the pleasure of the governor.”
