Northern Michigan was well represented on the Forbes annual list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. The high net worth rankings listed the top 130 in Michigan. Rick Simonton of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Traverse City was 52nd on the list. Branko Gegich of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management was ranked No. 55, Shaun Osborne of Ameriprise Financial Services in Petoskey was No. 69, Glenn Hirt of Wells Fargo in Traverse City No. 89 and Blair Anderson of Hightower Great Lakes in Traverse City was ranked 118th.
Mike Kent is the new public relations manager for Traverse City Tourism. Kent, who recently opened his own public relations firm, has decades of experience in communications, most recently as the marketing manager for the Bill Marsh Auto Group. Kent spent 17 years in news reporting as a television reporter covering the capitol in Lansing, a radio news reporter in Escanaba and a news manager in Traverse City, Lansing and Detroit. Kent will work with journalists and travel writers to promote the region. He replaces Jillian Manning, recently named Executive Director for the National Writers Series. Kent can be reached at Traverse City Tourism at (231) 995-3927 or at MikeK@TraverseCity.com.
Traverse City-based Proforma Printing Advantage marked its 20th year in business. Founded by Chuck Collini, Proforma specializes in print, promotional products and the decorated apparel industry. Some of Proforma Printing Advantage’s clients include Independent Bank, Fremont Insurance, Mercantile Bank, Cherry Republic, Lake Superior State University, EJ USA, Inc and Ferris State University.
Ann Bollinger joined Blueprint Partners as a partner in the Traverse City wealth management and investment firm. Bollinger is a fiduciary and financial planner who specializes in in business consulting and financial and retirement planning. Bollinger has more than 30 years of experience in banking, including as a board member, president, chief financial officer and vice president of strategic planning. Bollinger has her master’s degree from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s in business administration from Eastern Michigan University, where she majored in accounting. Active with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bollinger serves on The Pathfinder School board and The Leadership Lunch Club advisory board.
Cardinal Insurance Group added Wendy Blough to its locally owned independent insurance agency. A licensed personal and commercial lines agent, Blough has more than 27 years of experience in the insurance industry.
