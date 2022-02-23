Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One added personnel to its warehouse operations to maximize efficiency of installation scheduling and coordinating supplies.
Kevin Harvey will serve as the installation manager in the warehouse. Jo Rodgers will be a warehouse assistant and delivery driver. Harvey, who has a degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University, comes to Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One after 10 years as a state police officer. Rogers brings warehouse experience to her new position.
The new management team for the Kingsley Farmers Market won scholarships to attend InTents, a three-day farmers market management conference in San Diego. New farmers market manager Sierra Bigham and assistant Jesy Greilick were one of three farmers market management teams to win scholarships for InTents: The Farmers Market Conference 2022, scheduled for March 7-9. The annual conference is put on by Farmers Market Pros and funded by Square.
