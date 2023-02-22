Kelly Tomaszewski, an Onekama resident, was named community president at Manistee Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. Tomaszewski took on the interim role in July after James Barker retired. She worked as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at Manistee Hospital before Barker’s retirement.
Ryan Deering recently became the new surveying and geospatial technology program recruiter at Northwestern Michigan College. The position is funded by an anonymous surveying industry donor.
Prout Financial Design added Nathan Prout as a financial adviser. He joins firm president Dennis Prout and Heidi Cartwright on the advisory team at the office. Prout Financial Design also added three to its support staff: Melissa Ingwersen, client relations; Meg Rosenberg, client service representative; and Theresa Barton, database specialist.
Sam Rasmussen is a new associate at Fleis & VandenBrink. He joined the company in 2017 and works at the Traverse City office. Rasmussen has a master’s degree in construction engineering and management from North Carolina State University and has more than 10 years of experience in engineering design and consulting.
Munson Healthcare Orthopedic Institute recently welcomed Amy Collins to its medical staff as a specialist in orthopedic surgery. Collins is a board-certified nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She began her healthcare career as a bedside nurse and went back to school to become a nurse practitioner. She graduated from Grand Valley State University.
Lieutenant Adrian Karr recently was promoted to public safety director for the City of Petoskey. He takes over for Matthew Breed, who retired in early February. Karr has worked within the public safety department since November 2004. He has been lieutenant since August 2010. Karr is a certified police officer through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards; is certified as a firefighter and holds the certifications of Fire Officer I, II, III and Leadership I, II, III through the Fire Fighters Training Council. Also, he is an Emergency Medical Technician and served as the department accreditation manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lake Superior State University and a Master of Science in Administration with a leadership concentration from Central Michigan University.
