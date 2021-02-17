Jim Sanford rejoined State Savings Bank. Sanford will serve as senior vice president for commercial loans. He will originate business lending and banking relationships and be a member of the loan committee. Sanford will be based in the Traverse City Loan Center, but also will assist in developing commercial loan relationships at State Savings Bank’s new Suttons Bay Loan Center. Sanford, who has more than 40 years in banking and lending, previously was the CEO of Central State Bank in Benzie County. Prior to that position, Sanford was the senior vice president and a commercial lender for State Savings Bank in its Frankfort office. Sanford can be reached at (231) 352-6304 or jsanford@ssbankmi.com.
Cherry Republic announced new hires and promotions at its headquarters in Glen Arbor. Nicole Agruda joins Cherry Republic as director of human resources after nearly 15 years of HR experience in manufacturing and production, most recently at Kennametal in Traverse City. A member of the Traverse Area Human Resources Association and the Society for Human Resources Management, Agruda has a master’s degree in organizational management from Spring Arbor University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Oakland University. Digital marketing manager Michelle Fiebing was most recently marketing director at Bagger Dave’s. Fiebing has worked on agency and client sides of marketing and advertising, including the GMC truck dealer account at McCann/SAS in Troy and was on the launch of the Ford Excursion at J. Walter Thompson. Fiebing has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Northwood University.
Leah Moskovitz is the workgroups & housing supervisor. Leah earned her MBA in 2020 and her bachelor’s degree in hospitality in 2017 from Central Michigan University. Moskovitz was guest services manager at The Homestead and worked at The Inn at St. Johns before joining Cherry Republic. Laura Ann Johnson is the human resources training specialist after serving in a number of roles at the company, including marketing, retail and by working with the company’s president and CEO. An educational studies graduate of DePauw University, Johnson was director of the Leelanau Outdoor Center for five years and is a member of the Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes board of directors. Adam Kabat joined the information technology help desk at Cherry Republic. The 2019 graduate of Glen Lake High School is attending Northwestern Michigan College and is pursing a degree in computer information technology and an associate’s degree in applied science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.