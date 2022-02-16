Morgan Stanley named Branko Gegich to the firm’s Master’s Club for top financial advisers. Gegich is Executive Director, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Alternative Investments Director and Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Traverse City. Master’s Club status is meant to recognizes Gegich’s “creativity and excellence in providing a wide range of investment products and wealth management services to his clients,” according to a release.
The East Jordan Lions Club awarded the milestone Chevron Award to members Linda and Denny Gocha for 10 years of service. The Gochas were presented the award by past district governor Rod Leathers.
Public accounting firm Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth announced the selection of three new partners, who were promoted from within the firm. The newest Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth partners are certified public accountants Elizabeth A. Heddon, Aaron J. Mansfield and Jonathan P. Benjamin. Heddon joined the firm in 1997 and has an expertise in oil and gas accounting with more than 20 years of experience. Heddon is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Michigan Association of CPAs, Michigan Oil & Gas Association and the Council of Petroleum Accountants Society of Michigan, where she serves on the COPAS board of directors as treasurer. Mansfield has been with DGN since 1999. Mansfield has experience in auditing for a variety of organizations including employee benefit plans, manufacturing, nonprofits, oil and gas and school districts. Mansfield is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Michigan Association of CPAs and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He serves on MICPA Automobile Dealers Expert Panel and is a graduate of Leadership Grand Traverse. Benjamin has been with Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth since 2014 and provides a variety of services in the tax and audit departments, with an emphasis in planning and tax services. Benjamin is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant and Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan announced several awards. Doug Meteyer was presented with the 2021 Ed Petty Lifetime Achievement Award from Aspire North Realtors. Jay Sluiter was named the KWNM Rookie of the Year. The Julia Pietrowicz Team in Bellaire has been awarded the Quadruple Gold Award. Stacy Allman was presented with Keller Williams Northern Michigan’s Double Gold Award and Culture Award and Chris Jane of Hometown was awarded the Double Gold Award as well as being chosen the back-to-back Favorite Local Agent in Big Rapids’ Pioneer People Choice Awards. Steve Cavender earned the real estate company’s Gold Award. John Ammar, Catherine Bristol Brant, Hannah Matthews, Whitney Harrison (Hometown) and Chris Diebel (Dwelling Realty) and were awarded the Keller Williams Northern Michigan’s Silver Award.
Events North hired Dorothy DeBlasio as Senior Meeting and Event Manager. DeBlasio will manage client meetings, events and operational staff for Events North. DeBlasio has more than 18 years of work experience in the events industry. She was an active member of the National Association of Catering and Events before moving to Michigan in 2014 and has since been involved in the International Live Events Association and Northern Michigan Event Professionals. In 2019 she was inducted into the Michigan Meetings + Events Magazine’s Hall of Fame as Best Event Planner. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina with a communications degree with a focus in public relations and a minor in art history.
Jessica Willis is the new Chief Program Officer at Networks Northwest.
Willis joined Networks Northwest in 2006 and served as the regional director for its Offender Success program. Willis will “oversee program operations for all aspects of Networks Northwest” in her new position and work closely with the CEO on visionary and strategic leadership, according to a release.
Willis replaces Terry Vandercook, who left the organization to work with a regional company assisting agricultural businesses to meet workforce needs.
20Fathoms hired Gretchen Swanson as the organization’s Director of Workforce Development. Swanson will manage the growth and expansion of workforce development and tech education initiatives for 20Fathoms. Swanson has experience in regional workforce development partnerships as a Business Consultant with Michigan Small Business Development Center and most recently as an independent consultant. She was also the former director of human resources at Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa. The graduate of Western Michigan University is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources and as a Society for Human Resource Management — Senior Certified Professional.
Priority Health announced Carrie Kincaid has been appointed to the newly-created position of senior vice president of market development. Kincaid will establish and oversee partnerships that support strategic growth, according to a release. Kincaid has been with Priority Health for 16 years and most recently served as the vice president of individual markets. Kincaid was key to the virtual-first Telehealth PCP plans in 2020.
As part of expanding its presence in the region, metro Detroit-based Burns & Wilcox announced that Josh Hart will be based in Traverse City as its commercial insurance manager.
Hart has more than 15 years of experience in the industry, the last two specializing in property and casualty insurance at High Street Partners. Hart is active at 20Fathoms, TCNewTech, the Economic Club of Traverse City and the Rotary Club of Traverse City.
He serves on the Board of Directors for the Olivet College Insurance and Risk Management program, his alma mater.
Ellen Pellar joined the sales team at Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One, where she will focus on residential remodeling and new-build projects, including flooring, custom showers, backsplashes and window blinds.
A graduate of Northwestern Michigan College and Western Michigan University, Pellar has more than 25 years of customer service and management experience in restaurants and wineries.
Marcy Hermann joined Copper Ridge Surgery Center as Human Resources Manager. Hermann has more than 20 years of experience in human resources for Tamarack Holdings, Cherry Capital Foods and Food For Thought.
A graduate of Miami (Ohio) University with a degree in business psychology, Hermann has her Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute. Hermann is also a member of the Society for Human Resources and the Traverse Area Human Resources Association.
