Honor Bank promoted Misty Lucyk to help center manager. Lucyk returned to Honor Bank in 2021 to help start the local center. She has 10 years of experience in the bank’s retail branch network.
The Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus recently elected its officers for 2023, including Trevor Tkach as president. Tkach is president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism and has volunteered in various leadership roles with the MACVB.
Kyle Attwood joined the TBA Credit Union Board of Directors in January 2023. He has worked as the chief assistant prosecuting attorney in the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office since 2019. Additionally, he is a member of the Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and the State Bar of Michigan.
United Way of Northwest Michigan welcomes Traverse City native Kerry Winkler as the new director of community giving. Winkler is co-publisher of the local publication Grand Traverse Woman Magazine. She also has a background in customer service and education.
The Michigan Retailers Association recognizes six individuals as Legislators of the Year for 2022 for their work in advancing Organized Retail Crime legislation: former Rep. Ben Frederick (R-Owosso), Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D-Farmington Hills), Rep. Mark Tisdel (R-Rochester Hills), former Sen. Curtis Hertel (D-East Lansing), Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) and Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville).
