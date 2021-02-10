Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center appointed Travis Kirschner and Tifini McClyde-Blythe to its board of directors. Kirschner is a Michigan State Police Trooper/Investigator currently stationed at the Cadillac post. Kirschner has been a state trooper since 2012 and is an active supporter of youth activities, which includes serving as a volunteer boys baseball and basketball coach. McClyde-Blythe is an associate vice president for human resources at Interlochen Center for the Arts. According to a release, McClyde-Blythe has 13 years of professional experience in “a large social service organization that served children and adults with developmental disabilities and challenging behaviors, where she frequently partnered with Child Protective Services and other governmental agencies.” She has a master’s degree in human resources development and administration and a bachelor’s in business management and human resources management from Indiana University.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Kellie Sergent finished 27th in sales volume in 2020 among more than 1,800 Century 21 agents in Michigan. Sergent works for Century 21 Northland in Elk Rapids and is starting her ninth year in the business. As a result of her sales volume, Sergent will receive the Centurion Award, the most prestigious award presented by Century 21.
Munson Healthcare peer recovery coaches Paul Bock and Kimberly Johnson received the 2020 Advocacy Award from Addiction Treatment Services. The award from the Traverse City-based ATS is for “those whose efforts represent significant contributions to the recovery community.” Sponsor of The PORCH recovery center, ATS offers programs like safe syringe access and Naloxone distribution as well as referral to social, mental health and other services.
Community Service Trooper Dave Prichard received the Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award. Prichard is assigned to the Michigan State Police post in Cadillac. According to a release, the award “recognizes an innovative initiative that uses teamwork to solve a community issue.” Prichard was honored for helping to establish a veterans’ court within the 86th District Court. The 10-member Veterans’ Treatment Team includes a district court judge, a prosecutor, a defense attorney, personnel from the Department of Justice and Veterans Affairs, a probation officer, a treatment coordinator and Prichard. The 86th District Veterans’ Court was chartered in 2020 and the treatment team evaluated its first case on Jan. 11, 2021.
Karen Bailey will retire Feb. 12 after 42 years at Honor Bank. Bailey has served as a teller in the drive-up at the Honor branch for most of her career. According to a release, Bailey has a provided “a regular warm smile and excellent service” during her tenure and Honor Bank President Norm Plumstead said her dedication “has been nothing short of extraordinary.” Honor Bank is encouraging customers to come to a “drive-up party” to honk horns and share well wishes between now and Feb. 12 in the drive-up at the Honor branch.
Kuhn Rogers PLC named Dane Carey as the firm’s newest partner. Carey grew up in northern Michigan and has been practicing law in Traverse City since 2015. According to a release, Carey “represents corporate clients and private individuals in complex civil matters ... with a focus on commercial matters, partnership and shareholder disputes, real estate issues, employment claims, zoning and land use, specialized torts and personal injury, and probate litigation.”
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan elected Deborah Smith-Olson of Lake-Osceola State Bank, Juan Zuniga of LISC Flint, and Marty Spencer of Independent Bank to its board of directors. The current board of directors include board chair Daniel Page-Wood, Whirlpool Corporation; first vice chair Scott Young, retired from The Dow Chemical Company; second vice chair Rev. Dr. Oscar King, III, Kelley-Cawthorne; secretary Kristian Hurley, American Heart Association; treasurer Jeffrey Kindinger, Michigan Education Association; Byna Elliott, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank; Craig Erzen, The Ford Motor Company; Carolyn Bloodworth, Consumers Energy Foundation; Fred Fechheimer, retired from Dykema; Daniel Lynch, Affiliate Mortgage Services; Eric Hanna, Michigan Community Capital; Rodney Cole, Sr., DTE Energy; Jamie Whisnant, Auto-Owners Insurance Company; Robert Johnson, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity; Wendy Clow, Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity; Jamie Healy, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County; Barbara Seabolt, Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity and Nancy Pellegrini, Habitat for Humanity Menominee River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.