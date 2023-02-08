Paul Konopacki joined Munson Healthcare in early January as the chief financial officer. Recently, he was chief financial officer at Corewell Health- Lakeland Division in Grand Rapids. Konopacki has a B.S. in accounting from Upper Iowa University in Madison, Wisconsin and a master’s degree in finance from Concordia University of Wisconsin. He is also a certified public accountant.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Dr. Megan M. Grant of Lake Leelanau to the Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine. A 2009 graduate of the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Grant has been with Banfield Pet Hospital for nine years and is currently the area chief of staff veterinarian at the Traverse City location. Grant is a member of the Michigan Veterinary Medical Association and currently serves on the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. Grant is appointed to represent veterinarians for a term starting Jan. 26, 2023 and expiring Dec. 31, 2026. She succeeds Timothy Hunt, whose term expired. The board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to “oversee the practice of veterinary medicine and ascertain minimal entry level competency of health practitioners,” according to a release from the state.
Emily A. Dryer, D.O., joined Munson Healthcare Kidney and Hypertension Specialists. Dryer is a board-eligible specialist in nephrology. She graduated from medical school at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Spectrum Health Lakeland and a nephrology fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital announces Kyle Franckowiak, D.O., is a new obstetrics and gynecology specialist on its medical staff. Franckowiak graduated from medical school at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a residency at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. He practices at Munson Healthcare Cadillac’s OB/GYN facility.
Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center announces Chief Executive Officer Ginger Kadlec aims to retire March 9. Incoming CEO Lisa Migazzi will take over the role then. Kadlec became CEO more than two years ago and prior to that, served on the TBCAC Board of Directors. Migazzi has worked as the senior intervention services director since 2021. Before joining TBCAC, she served in area schools for more than 10 years. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in health community from Grand Valley State University.
Char-Em ISD Career and Technical Education Director Jim Rummer was named the Michigan Association for Career and Technical Education’s 2023 CTE Administrator of the Year. Additionally, Char-Em ISD Career Tech was recognized with an Excellence in Practice Award for the recently-launched Char-Em Street STEM program.
Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities hired Xavier Verna to join the development team as a major gifts officer. Verna has a degree in music from the University of Michigan. He is currently working toward a graduate certificate in philanthropic fundraising through Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy.
Danielle Baldwin is moving into the role of finance and human resources manager at Traverse Area District Library. Baldwin has worked in the library’s administration office for three years. She has a B.A. from Central Michigan University and 12 years of human resources/finance experience.
Addiction Treatment Services Medical Director Rachel Plum recently passed her addiction medicine board certification. Additionally, she practices adult psychiatry at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and works at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.