TBA Credit Union announced several team members are in new positions. Brittney Birgy transitioned from Service Center Specialist to Collections Representative while Rachel Pabian transitioned from Member Service Representative to Service Center Representative. Receiving promotions were Sarah Bowers Senior, Senior Member Service Representative to Member Service Supervisor; Mae Johnson, Branch Supervisor to Branch Manager and Caroline Malocha, from Service Center Representative to Senior Service Center Representative.
Dr. Stacey L. Sensor, a board-certified physician specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, has joined the staffs of Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. According to a release, Sensor’s specialty is obstetrics, minimally invasive robotic surgery, urogynecology surgery and menopause management. Sensor practices at Munson Healthcare OMH Medical Group, located in Suite 200 at 829 N. Center Ave. in Gaylord. She is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (989) 731-2105. Sensor graduated medical school from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Metropolitan Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Traverse City businessman Jordan Lindberg is one of five new members of the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. Lindberg is President of Stardust Memorials, LLC, and Executive Vice President of eFulfillment Service, Inc. Both companies have been featured in Inc. 500 and included on the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch list. Stardust Memorials is a 2018 recipient of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics. Lindberg has served on the BBB’s Northern Michigan Advisory Committee since 2019.
Also serving 3-year terms on the BBB board are David Castro of Applause Catering, Two Eagles Marcus of Women’s Lifestyle Magazine, Shanna Reynolds of Crowe, LLP and Michael Stapleton of Mercantile Bank. The new executive committee for the organization includes Chair Mark Tomasik (DP Fox), Vice Chair John Greko (Rehmann), Treasurer Rob Van Suilichem (EverDry), Secretary Catherine Jacobs (Warner, Norcross + Judd), Vice President Jerry DiTrapani (Grand Valley State University) and Immediate Past Chair Randy Hansen (Centennial Securities). Outdoing board members are Beth Hinshaw Hall (Van Andel Institute), Rhonda Huismann (Crowe, LLP), Justin Karl (Mercantile Bank) and Chris Palmer (Steelcase).
Grand Traverse County hired Michelle Krumm as the new Senior Center Network Manager. Krumm assumed her new duties on Feb. 1. She replaced Lori Wells, who retired after 30 years. Krumm comes to the Senior Center Network after nearly 20 years with United Way of Northwest Michigan, where she was manger of outreach for Healthy Futures. Krumm, who has a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration, also worked in corporate engagement at United Way. Prior to her time with United Way, Krumm was development officer for Make-A-Wish Michigan and was in marketing for the Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Texas. An AmeriCorps alum, Krumm has been certified as a wellness coach. Call the Senior Center Network at (231) 922-4911 to make an appointment.
Rotary Charities of Traverse City CEO Becky Ewing is retiring in June. Ewing has been with the organization for 14 years, nearly three as the CEO. According to a release, Ewing is credited with helping the organization transition from “traditional grantmaking to a changemaking organization, supporting collaborative solutions for complex problems through two new grant categories, Systems Change Accelerator and Assets for Thriving Communities.” Ewing was promoted to the position of CEO after the 2018 retirement of Marsha Smith.
MSU Federal Credit Union promoted four employees to management positions: Shaun Darling to human resources manager, Alea Hewson to assistant manager of the West Side Branch, Kristi Izzat to finance manager and Eric Kibbey to business services assistant manager. Izzat has been with MSUFCU since 2002. Darling joined the credit union in 2013, Hewson in 2014 and Kibbey in 2018.
