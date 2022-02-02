Traverse City Tourism promoted Charlotte Inda to social media specialist. Inda joined Traverse City Tourism in 2021 as a digital marketing assistant and has expanded the organization’s social media presence 63 percent on Tik Tok and 4 percent on Instagram. In her new role, Inda will expand her responsibilities, including “digital and social media strategic planning, content creation, and helping to represent Traverse City at trade shows and other public events,” according to a release. Inda is a graduate of Michigan State University with a master’s degree in strategic communications. Inda can be reached at Charlotte@TraverseCity.com.
The Downtown Development Authority hired Art Bukowski as Communications and Outreach Director. Bukowski for the last six years was a communications specialist for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Before that, he worked for nearly six years as a reporter at the Record-Eagle. The DDA hired Molly Norville as an administrative assistant. She brings extensive background in hospitality (including event planning for Shanty Creek) and will help with all aspects of DDA operations. Abby Taylor signed on with the DDA as Downtown Experience Coordinator and will be tasked with running events for the DDA and its associated merchants’ group. Taylor comes to the DDA with a background in communications, project management, event planning and community leadership.
Norm Kapala, CMS Energy executive director of fossil and renewable generation, became the vice president of generation operations on Feb. 1. Kapala will lead the company’s fossil-fueled, hydroelectric and renewable generating units. Kapala joined Consumers Energy in 2008. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master’s in manufacturing management from Kettering University. Kapala served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve during college.
