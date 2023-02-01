The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation added Torey Caviston to its staff as the youth and community impact coordinator. Caviston graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental stewardship from McPherson College. The foundation also welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Lauren Clark, a Kalkaska artist and community liaison with Center for Change Northern Michigan; Jurgen Griswold, Ellsworth High School junior and a member of the foundation’s Youth Advisory Council; Rick Heitmeyer, Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent; Phyllis Kladder, a retired accountant; and Edward Lanphier, a Leelanau County resident who founded Sangamo Therapeutics.
Munson Healthcare welcomes family medicine physicians Joanna Heindl, D.O., and Thomas Yax, M.D., to Milliken Medical Group in Traverse City. Heindl graduated from medical school at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Michigan. She is board certified in family medicine. Yax graduated from medical school at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and completed his residency at Munson Medical Center. He is board certified in family medicine.
Honor Bank promoted Dixie Lagerquist Hoeh to first vice president and head of banking. She is also a member of the Senior Leadership Team. She began working with the bank in November 2000 and most recently was vice president of retail. Additionally, longtime northern Michigan mortgage lender Dan Stoudt joined Honor Bank.
Jamshid Amanzadeh, M.D., recently joined the Novello Specialty Clinic in Traverse City. He graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, trained in internal medicine at Wayne State University and completed a nephrology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. Amanzadeh has certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine for Nephrology and Internal Medicine. He specializes in nephrology, focusing on chronic kidney disease, hypertension, kidney stones, dialysis and transplant.
Boyne Resorts Senior Vice President of Golf Operations Bernie Friedrich was named the 2023 PGA Golf Executive of the Year by PGA of America. Friedrich recently transitioned into the director of Golf Course Renovations and Development role and has been a PGA member for almost 40 years. His golf professional career began in 1976 at Boyne Mountain Resort. Friedrich was recognized as Golf Professional of the Year (1998, 2001), a Bill Strausbaugh Award recipient (2019), PGA Golf Executive of the Year (2021) and Merchandiser of the Year (1990-’92, 1995-’96). In 2019, he was inducted into the Michigan PGA Hall of Fame and the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Friedrich received the Lyle Leeke Distinguished Service Award (2018) from the Michigan Golf Course Owners Association (MGCOA) and was recognized by the American Junior Golf Association as Golf Course Executive of the Year in 2018. He continues to work with the Michigan PGA, including the Michigan PGA Employment Committee.
Paul Brady recently joined EXIT Northern Shores Realty in Elk Rapids as a real estate sales professional.
Northern Michigan Angels Marketing Committee announces a leadership transition. Ben Munger, a NMA member since 2018, assumed the role of Marketing Committee chair. John Zaloudek stepped down from the chair position at the end of December 2022.
