Ed Thirlby of Thirlby Automotive in Traverse City was named to the Michigan Automotive Parts Association 2021 board of directors. Thirlby represents District 1 on the board. MAPA named its officers for 2021, including chairman Greg Phillips, West Branch Automotive; vice chairman Rick Tervo, Auto Value of Houghton; treasurer Randy Foote, B & W Auto Supply in Portland; and immediate past chairman John LaClair, Ross Automotive Supply in Lapeer. Joining Thirlby on the board are honorary lifetime director Gary Deuling, Hart Automotive Supply; Larry Meirndorf, The Parts Place NAPA in Holt; Gordon Kociba, Huron Auto Parts in Bad Axe; Al Burch, Suburban Auto Supply in Swartz Creek; Brian Bailie, Freeland Auto Parts; Darrell Liddell, Auto Value Bridgeport and advisory committee representative Brian Reetz, Pine River Automotive in Alma.
The Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus named its officers for 2021. Among the newly-elected officers are vice president Trevor Tkach, the president/CEO of Traverse City Tourism, and treasurer/past president Amanda Wilkin, executive director of Visit Charlevoix. President of the MACVB for 2021 is Janet Korn, the senior vice president for Experience Grand Rapids. Secretary is Mary Robinson (Livingston County) while members at-large are Susan Estler (Marquette), Bob Lukens (Muskegon) and Julie Pingston (Lansing). MACVB is comprised of 48-member convention and visitor bureaus throughout the state.
Rotary Charities of Traverse City hired Miriam Owsley as strategic communications manager. Owsley comes to Rotary Charities after five years at the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. Owsley is an active Noon Club Rotarian. She is also a fourth-generation Rotarian.
The Home Builders Association of Michigan promoted Dawn Crandall to executive vice president for government relations and announced Forrest Wall as the organization’s director of regulatory and legal affairs. The changes were made after current executive vice president for government relations Lee Schwartz announced he will retire this spring after 25 years with HBAM. Currently HBAM’s political affairs director, Crandall has extensive legislative experience, lobbying for members on issues impacting education, taxation, workforce and economic development. Crandall leads the HBAM-affiliated Skilled to Build Michigan Foundation and oversees the Friends of Housing Political Action Committee. Prior to joining HBAM, Crandall spent 10 years working in the Michigan Legislature. Wall comes to his new position from HBA of Southeastern Michigan and the Apartment Association of Michigan. Wall, who has more than 20 years of government and industry relations experience, will transition to his new role in April. Schwartz has been involved in construction code on the national and state level for more than 25 years. Schwartz received an Outstanding Achievement Award from the National Association of Home Builders in 2017.
Dr. Angus Goetz joined McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedics Services, located in the McLaren Medical Office Building in Petoskey. Goetz is a board certified total joint and general orthopedic surgeon and is welcoming new patients. Goetz earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan, where he also worked as an assistant in the Department of Human Genetics. He received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Goetz completed his residency at Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills and his fellowship at the Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders in Phoenix.
CMS Energy named Christine Wisniewski as vice president of operations performance effective Feb. 1. She is currently the executive director of operations performance analytics. CMS Energy is the parent company of Consumers Energy. According to a release, Wisniewski “will lead lean operating principles across the company, working closely with the gas and electric operations teams.” Wisniewski joined Consumers Energy in 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting from the University of Michigan-Flint. Wisniewski has her Six Sigma Blackbelt in lean operations and was named Best Utility Analytics Leader from the Utilities Analytics Institute in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.