Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach was elected president of the Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus. Other officers for 2022 include vice president Mary Robinson, Livingston County; secretary Julie Pingston, Lansing; treasurer Amanda Wilkin, executive director at Visit Charlevoix; past president Janet Korn, Grand Rapids; and directors at large Susan Estler, Marquette, and Bob Lukens, Muskegon. “I am excited to serve as President of MACVB,” Tkach said in a release. “The association represents dozens of destination organizations around the state, which deliver important economic development activities and tools to their communities. MACVB encourages best practices in sustainable, responsible tourism.” Headquartered in Stanwood, the MACVB is comprised of 52-member convention and visitor bureaus. The MACVB helps produce the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which will be in Traverse City in April.
Boyne Golf promoted two of its long-time golf professionals, Josh Richter and Casey Powers. Richter is now the senior vice president of golf operations and Powers the director of golf. Richter officially will begin his new role on April 16. Richter has been Director of Golf for the Michigan operations since 2015 and Director of Snowsports Equipment Rental for Boyne Resorts since 2018. Richter’s many roles at Boyne included assistant pro at The Highlands’ Ross Golf Center in 2002, head pro at the Heather course in 2006 and overseeing all three courses at The Highlands in 2011. Richter also was elected to be a member of the First Tee — Northern Michigan Board of Directors in 2017 and also has served as a member of its golf committee since 2015. Powers is currently the Head Golf Pro and Director of Retail for Boyne Mountain. Powers will begin his new role ahead of the 2022 golf season, reporting to Richter, where he will oversee all aspects of golf operations including a staff of 17 PGA professionals and Boyne Golf Academy. He also will coordinate and communicate with the board of directors and members of Bay Harbor Golf Club and Country Club of Boyne. Powers played four years of golf at Hope College, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1992. Powers started at Boyne Mountain in 1996 as assistant pro, was named Director of Junior Golf Academy in 1999 and head pro at The Highlands’ Ross Golf Center in 2005 and has served in his current role since 2006. Powers was golf coach for Boyne City High School from 2002 to 2017 and is currently president of the Northern Michigan Chapter of Michigan PGA. Other stops for Powers included Birchwood Golf and Country Club in Harbor Springs.
Aspire North Realtors named its 2022 officers during a virtual event on Jan. 20. Matt Hodges, Kultura Group, was named 2022 Board President; Jessica Brutzman, Berkshire Hathaway, is 2022 Secretary-Treasurer; and Stephanie Koppe, Real Estate One Traverse City/Bellaire, is 2022 Board President-Elect, Dave Wilsey, Century 21 Northland, is 2022 Immediate Past President. 2022 directors are: Deirdre Carroll, Cygnus Real Estate; Chad DeVille, Berkshire Hathaway; David Hricik, Century 21 Northland; and Heather Hudson, RE/MAX Bayshore. Rene Hills, Real Estate One Traverse City, is Aspire North MLS Chair. Katie Hoyt, Genisys Mortgage Professionals, is Affiliate Ambassador Chair. T. J. Shimek, Serbin Real Estate, is Reverse Mentor. Trevor Tkach, Traverse City Tourism, is Business Community Representative.
Aspire North recognized its 2021 award recipients during a Jan. 20 virtual meeting. 2021 Realtor of the Year is Kellie Sergent, Century 21 Northland – Elk Rapids. The 2021 Political Advocacy Award went to Jessica Brutzman, Berkshire Hathaway; 2021 President’s Award to Mike Annelin, Century 21 Northland; 2021 Affiliate of the Year to Katie Hoyt, Genisys Mortgage Professionals; 2021 Rookie of the Year to Nav Dhami, RE/MAX Bayshore; 2021 Rookie of the Year Runner-ups were Julie Rapson, Up North Properties and Doug Swartz, Century 21 Northland – Elk Rapids; 2021 Ed Petty Lifetime Achievement Award went to Doug Meteyer, Keller Williams Northern Michigan.
Fleis & VandenBrink promoted professional engineer and Traverse City project manager Ken Mlcek to associate at the company’s annual anniversary party on Jan. 12. Mlcek joined F&V’s Municipal Group in 2005. Mlcek, who hails from Mesick, specializes in municipal utility project designs. Mlcek has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University. Founded in 1993 by Larry Fleis of Leelanau County and Ada and the late Steve Vanden Brink, F&V celebrated its 29th anniversary this year and has nine offices in Michigan and Indiana. The company started its principal/associate program in 2006. Nominated by their peers, principals and associates are vetted out by the principals and senior associates.
The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center continues to expand and announced the recent hire of three new team members: Lisa Migazzi as Director of Intervention Services, Elizabeth Carrillo as Director of Clinical Services and Cortney Brown as a full-time Intervention Specialist. An educator for 11 years at Glen Lake and Grand Traverse Academy, Migazzi will oversee Intervention Team operations and development, including child forensic interviews, family advocacy initiatives, case review and multidisciplinary team protocol adherence and implementation in her newly-created position. Migazzi served eight years in the United States Coast Guard and has a bachelor’s degree in health communications and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Valley State University.
Carrillo will lead the counseling staff in her newly-created position as well as direct, organize, and assess counseling and therapy activities pertaining to trauma assessment and treatment services for child victims of abuse and their non-offending family members. Carrillo, who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan and a master’s in counseling from the University of New Mexico, has 15 years of experience working in community agency, educational and clinical settings, including six as the Trauma Assessment Program Manager/Behavioral Health Supervisor at Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Brown will help conduct forensic interviews of children who were allegedly abused as well as provide crisis assessment and intervention, risk assessment and safety planning, advocacy, and support for children and their non-offending family members. An instructor at Dance Arts Academy in Traverse City and a former summer sport coach for children at Walt Disney World, Brown relocated to Traverse City a year ago to work in broadcasting at UpNorthLive News. Brown has a bachelor’s degree in sports media at Oklahoma State University.
