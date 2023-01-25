Tom LaVelle joined Exit Realty Paramount in Traverse City. He previously worked in healthcare in West Michigan before transitioning into real estate in northern Michigan.
Honor Bank announces several staff transitions. Alan Zelinski was promoted to senior vice president and chief lending officer. Pamm Laing is the new executive vice president and senior credit officer. Holly Buda Stewart became the first vice president and head of operations of IT and compliance.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee recently approved a new, four-year contract for MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. He has worked as CEO since July 2021. Messer is president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund and serves on the boards of the American Center for Mobility, Michigan Israel Business Accelerator, International Economic Development Council and Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute. Additionally, he is a member of the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions. Crain’s Detroit named him a 2022 Newsmaker of the Year. Financial Times named Messer a member of the 2021 Agenda Diversity 100, Crain’s Detroit Business listed him on the “50 Names to Know in Government” in 2021 and Biz New Orleans selected him as CEO of the Year in 2020.
Amy Hovey takes on the role of executive director for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. She is the first woman to serve in this role in MSHDA’s 56 years. Hovey was a special projects coordinator for the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and contractor on housing issues for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Hovey began her career as a banker and was later senior vice president and CEO of the Center for Community Progress in Washington D.C.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Bank announced Thomas M. Prame will be appointed CEO of both organizations, effective June 1. Craig M. Dwight, who remains chairman of the board of both organizations, will retain the title of CEO until then and retire as an employee from Horizon and Horizon Bank July 3. Prame will continue as president of both organizations. Horizon Bank has two locations in Cadillac and another in McBain.
