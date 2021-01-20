Allison Sanders was promoted to senior financial services assistant at Rehmann’s Traverse City office. Sanders’ promotion was one of several the financial services and advisory firm announced for its locations in Michigan. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates at its firms in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.
Mary Jo Zazueta is the new development director at Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. Zazueta is a Traverse City Human Rights Commissioner and is on the professional development committee at TC Connect. The businesswoman and entrepreneur recently earned a master’s degree in philanthropy and nonprofit leadership from Grand Valley State University, earning the Graduate Dean’s Citation for Academic Excellence. Zazueta formerly managed a national editing, design and marketing business from Traverse City and Grand Rapids, where she also held a variety of community volunteer positions, including serving as a court appointed special advocate at Grand Traverse County Probate and Family Court. According to a release, Zazueta said her advocate position inspired her to return to college, earn her master’s and “change careers and do more for the common good.”
Effective Feb. 1, Jillian Manning will take over as the executive director of the National Writers Series. Manning replaces Anne Stanton, who served as executive director for 5½ years. Author Doug Stanton, Anne Stanton and attorney Grant Parsons created the NWS in 2010. Manning joins the nonprofit from her role as public relations manager at Traverse City Tourism. Prior to working in marketing and hospitality, Manning worked in book publishing as an editor for HarperCollins and Sourcebooks, Inc. A third-generation Traverse City resident, Manning has written multiple children’s books with Sesame Street.
Aspire North Realtors (formerly the Traverse Area Association of Realtors) installed new officers for 2021. The officers include board president Dave Wilsey of Century 21 Northland, secretary-treasurer Stephanie Koppe of Real Estate One Bellaire and 2022 board president-elect Matt Hodges of Exit Realty Paramount. Newly-elected board directors include Heather Hudson from Re/Max Bayshore and Hodges, who will be serving his second 3-year term. Also joining the board this year is Reverse Mentor KJ Sayer from Century 21 Northland and Carolyn Ulstad from Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, who will serve as our Business Community Representative. The past president from 2020 is Joni Holly.
Aspire North also named its 2020 award winners, including Realtor of the Year Jon Zickert, Real Estate One; Affiliate of the Year Casie Summerfield, Genisys Mortgage Professionals; Political Advocacy Award winner Meagan Luce, Century 21 Northland; Rookie of the Year T.J. Shimek, Serbin Real Estate; Rookie of the Year Runner-ups Jennifer Kreta, Keller Williams Northern Michigan and Melissa Laraway, Century 21 Northland; Ed Petty Lifetime Achievement Award Paul Scott; Community Steward Award Recipients Jessica Brutzman, Berkshire Hathaway; Holly Hack, Exit Realty Paramount; Rene Hills, Real Estate One — Traverse City and Koppe.
Honor Bank announced Deidra Charnes and Alyssa Waldo have been promoted to assistant vice president. Charnes has served as the human resources manager at Honor Bank since 2019. Charnes, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Central Michigan University, is a certified professional with the Society of Human Resource Management. Charnes is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair with the Traverse Area Human Resources Association, a member of Impact 100 and a Lake Ann Girl Scout Troop Leader. Waldo has been with Honor Bank for more than eight years and has been the Bear Lake branch manager since 2018. Waldo volunteers with several organizations and is secretary of the Bear Lake Promoters.
