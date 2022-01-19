Designer Meghan Autin joined the staff at Nowak Cabinets in Williamsburg. Autin was a project manager for an American Institute of Steel Construction certified steel fabricator and erector based in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. She was also an office manager for a carpentry company specializing in “cost-effective home remodeling services” in New Orleans, according to a release. Autin studied marketing at the University of New Orleans.
Honor Bank promoted Spencer Repp from credit department manager to officer of the bank. Repp began his tenure at Honor Bank in 2014 as a credit analyst. He was promoted to credit department manager in 2020. Repp was a key figure in managing the Paycheck Protection Program process for hundreds of business loans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Rice joined Century 21 Northland in its Traverse City office as a sales associate. Rice will specialize in residential and luxury property sales in the five-county region. Rice has lived and worked in the region for 30 years and spent the last 15 in law enforcement services. Rice can be contacted at (231) 492-3180 or JohnRice@C21Northland.com.
Mapleridge Construction in Williamsburg added Mike Hilton to its staff as a project manager. Hilton owned a construction company based in Seattle for more than 20 years. Hilton has a degree in landscape architecture from Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture, where he was able to study abroad in Castiglion Fiorentino, Italy.
Michigan Planners, Inc. in Traverse City added Patricia McGee Martin as a Medicare Specialist. Martin, a Traverse City resident since 1962, is certified with America’s Health Insurance Plan Medicare and can assist with enrollment as well as annual reviews of those currently enrolled in Medicare as well as other supplemental coverage from other health insurance carriers. Martin currently is enrolling and submitting Medicare plans as a certified producer with Priority Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan and is on track to complete other certifications this year. Located at 410 S. Union St., Michigan Planners is in its 60th year in business. MPI acquired the Harris Agency from Geoff Harris in 2021.
