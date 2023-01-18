Black Walnut Wealth Management adds Jill Nordin to the team as operations supervisor. Nordin has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, five years of work experience in banking and 20 years in accounting.
Lake Leelanau Lake Association named Ron Reimink as its new lake biologist. Over the last 30 years, he spent summers in Leelanau County teaching and working in academic research related to lake biology. He has a master’s degree from the University of Michigan and taught biology at Hudsonville High School from 1983-2015. He directed the Hudsonville Summer Science Institute in the Rocky Mountains, taught at the American Wilderness Leadership School in Wyoming and serves as a mentor to college students through Hope College Campus Ministries. Reimink takes over for Brian Price, who retired after four years of working to control Eurasian watermilfoil.
Honor Bank announces the promotion of several employees. Jim Hills was promoted to vice president and mortgage lending sales manager. Hills has worked with the bank since 2009 and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2015. Keven Mathis became the officer and mortgage loan operations manager. Mathis started as a customer service representative. Kristen Vigland is the commercial loan operations manager. She rejoined Honor Bank in 2022. Deidra Charnes is the vice president of talent and culture. She was the human resource manager for three years and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2021. Shannon Jordan becomes the senior vice president. Jordan has worked with the bank since 2013 and became chief financial officer in 2020. Alesha Paulsen takes on the role of Bank Secrecy Act manager. Paulsen joined Honor Bank in 2020 as an assistant branch manager at the Union Street location in Traverse City. She moved into the security and compliance department in 2021.
Midas Kalkaska owners Randy and Cathy Lucyk recently received a 2022 Midas Community Involvement Award. The couple has organized an annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament to collect funds for local charities. In 2022, donations reached $9,726. The business owners also host blood drives, free oil changes on Veteran’s Day and the “Tires for Toddlers” program with a local human services department.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan adds Jennifer Krarup to its team as an advocacy specialist. She will work at the organization’s Petoskey office, serving Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Krarup, a longtime northern Michigan resident, has more than 20 years of customer service experience.
North Country Community Mental Health recognized four members of its Board of Directors whose terms of service ended. Paul Liss was appointed to the board by the Otsego County Board of Commissioners in January 2009. He served on the Finance Committee and Executive Committee and as chair of the Personnel Committee. Christian Marcus was appointed to the board by the Antrim County Board of Commissioners in 2013. He served as chair of the Finance Committee and represented NCCMH on the Northern Michigan Regional Entity Board of Directors for three years. The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners appointed Robert Draves to the board in 2019. He served through December 2022. Draves represented NCCMH on the Northern Michigan Regional Entity Substance Use Disorder Oversight Board. The Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners named Katina Banko to the board in 2021. Banko was on the Finance Committee.
