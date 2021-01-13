Independent Bank promoted assistant vice president Karen Page to community business banker for northern Michigan. Page previously served as assistant vice president/bank manager for the downtown Traverse City office of Independent Bank. Page has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including retail banking, training, business banking and investments. Page joined Independent Bank in 2019.
Black Star Farms Winery Estate in Suttons Bay promoted John Wojnarski to estate chef. Wojnarski has been with Black Star Farms since 2017. A graduate of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute in Traverse City, Wojnarski joined the culinary team at Heritage in Richmond, Virginia as sous chef. Heritage was named “Best New Restaurant 2013” by Richmond Magazine. Before joining the staff at Black Star Farms, Wojnarski relocated to the area and joined the staff at the Boathouse Restaurant on Old Mission Peninsula. Wojnarski will oversee culinary operations at Black Star Farms, including banquets, breakfasts and hospitality at the Inn and the Hearth & Vine Café.
The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan Michigan elected Jim Rose of HighPoint Electric and Professional Engineer Glenna Wood to its 2021 Board of Directors. Rose and Wood began their three-year terms in January. Keely Trombly of Interphase Interiors was re-elected to a three-year term. The Builders Exchange of NW MI also elected its officers for 2021. Serving one-year terms beginning Jan. 1 are President Jack Ocobock (D&W Mechanical), Vice President Jason Horton (Team Elmer’s), Trombly as Secretary and Treasurer Charlie Sole (Hallmark Construction)
Boyne Golf named Corey May head professional at Crooked Tree Golf Club in Petoskey. The 2014 graduate of Coastal Carolina University became a PGA member and started working with Boyne Resorts as the outside operations manager at The Heather at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs. May worked two seasons at Boyne’s sister course, Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. At Sugarloaf, May was promoted to assistant professional. He took a similar role at the Boyne Highlands’ Ross Golf Center in 2017. In his return to northern Michigan, May’s duties including overseeing the 18-hole Country Club of Boyne Ladies Golf Association and coordinating the group’s weekly play days at four area courses. May has also helped develop Boyne Highlands Learn the Game program with the Boyne Golf Academy and worked with tournament operations.
The Traverse City office of Century 21 Northland has added Realtor Barbara Armstrong, who has lived in Grand Traverse County for eight years. Armstrong has degrees in business education and paralegal in addition to work experience in sales and customer service. Armstrong can be contacted at (231) 492-8906 or barbara@c21northland.com.
Trooper Dillon Golightly is the new recruiter for the Houghton Lake Post of the Michigan State Police. Golightly will join Trooper Cabria Shirley is his new role as recruiter in Houghton Lake. The Houghton Lake Post serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Roscommon counties. Anyone interested in a career in the MSP can call the Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101 and speak to a recruiter.
