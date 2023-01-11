Carie Wille is the new executive director for the Traverse City Track Club starting Feb. 1. She replaces Lisa Taylor, who retired in December at the end of her contract. She previously worked as the economic development manager for the City of Maple Grove, Minnesota and as community development director in Princeton and Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. She is the founder of Wille Consulting, LLC of Traverse City. Wille obtained her M.A. in public administration from Hamline University in Minnesota and has completed courses and certifications during her career, including profit mastery and grant proposal writing.
Danielle Kinney, R.N., earned her Certified Ambulatory Infection Preventionist (CAIP) designation. She obtained this certification after attending Infection Control and Epidemiology coursework in Lansing and completing a proctored exam. Kinney has worked at Copper Ridge Surgery Center since 2017.
Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-chartered trust-only bank, announced the promotion of 29 employees across the company. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Greenleaf Trust has offices in Traverse City, Bay Harbor, Grand Rapids, Birmingham and Midland. Promotions in the Traverse City office included Jan Crossman to team service coordinator II; Kimberly Lloyd trust relationship officer; and Sharon Sleeper to senior team service coordinator. Garrett Urman was promoted to wealth management advisor at the Bay Harbor office. Among the other promotions were Wendy Cox to Director of Personal Trust – Chief Fiduciary Officer, Chris Burns to Vice President, Assistant Director of Research and Sarah Johansson to Executive Vice President, Director of Marketing.
Amanda Stacy was promoted to vice president, branch administrator at Honor Bank.
Stacy started as a customer service representative in 2015 and she was promoted from Lake Ann branch manager to help center manager in late 2020. She helped the new team create and launch the Honor Bank Help Center in 2021.
