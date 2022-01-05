Dr. Daniel Spencer joined the practice of Dr. William Stych at Ankle & Foot Associates in Traverse City, located at 4001 W. Royal Drive. Spencer has also joined NPalliative and is on staff at Copper Ridge Surgery Center and Munson Medical Center. A graduate of Western University of Health Sciences College of Podiatric Medicine in Pomona, California, Spencer completed his residency at HCA Houston Healthcare West. As a doctor of podiatric medicine, Spencer is clinically and surgically trained in treating conditions of the foot and ankle. Daniel Spencer is the grandson of Dr. John Roger Spencer, an internist in the Traverse City medical community for years. Spencer is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling Ankle & Foot Associates at (231) 935-0666.
Terrie Clark-Newman joined Keller Williams Northern Michigan through the agency’s East Tawas office. Born and raised in Michigan, Clark-Newman moved with her family to Alaska. Before returning to Michigan, she co-owned a business in Alaska and has experience in marketing and merchandising, as well as facilitating classes in organization and leadership.
