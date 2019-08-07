Idyll Farms
wins 10 medalsTRAVERSE CITY — Idyll Farms in Northport took home 10 medals from the 2019 American Cheese Society Awards Banquet, held in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 2. That number is the most it has won in any competition, and it surpassed all other goat cheesemakers in this competition. This is Idyll Farms’ seventh year of production.
Idyll Farms received five first-place awards, for Idyll Puck, Idyll Pastures Fennel Pollen, Idyll Pastures Honey and Lavender, Mont Idyll, Idyll Pastures spreadable.
It received three second-place awards, for Ricotta, Idyll Pastures spreadable Honey and Lavender, Mont Idyll. It received a pair of third-place awards: Idyll Gris, Idyll Camembert.
More information is available at www.cheesesociety.org.
SEO workshop set for Aug. 8TRAVERSE CITY — Search engine optimization (SEO) is the subject of the next workshop from the Traverse City Score chapter.
“2019 SEO Tricks and Tools for Growing Your Business Online” is the title for an Aug. 8 workshop from noon to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue. Mitch Park with Contempo Solutions will lead the presentation.
Space at Score workshops is limited. Visit www.traversecity.score.org to reserve a spot.
Engineering firm makes acquisitionGRAND RAPIDS — Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber, an engineering firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, acquired Northwest Consultants, Inc. on July 27.
According to a release, the deal unites two privately-held consulting firms in the Midwest that focus on infrastructure engineering.
Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber has an office in Traverse City at 921 W. 11th St., Unit 2E. The firm employs more than 400 people in 10 other cities: Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Macomb, Novi, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis. The company has been in business for more than 60 years.
NCI was established in 1985 and has 37 employees in four offices: Canton, Michigan; Toledo and Dayton, Ohio and Indianapolis.
MC Designs opens in East JordanEAST JORDAN — MC Designs recently opened in East Jordan at 250 South Lake St. #4.
The business is owned by Megan Herriman and Cindy Bennett and specializes in embroidery. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday by appointment.
The store can be reached at (231) 222-2192 and the store owners by call at (231) 675-0705 on by e-mail at MCDesign08@gmail.com.
Summer Wellness Expo slatedPETOSKEY — The McLaren Foundation hosts a free Summer Wellness Expo at Nub’s Nob on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants are asked to come in workout clothes. There will be demonstrations in the areas of fitness, nutrition, lifesaving skills as well as activities for kids, lunch and other hands-on sessions. Childcare is available.
For a schedule of events, visit www.mclaren.org/NorthernMichiganFoundation.
Mackinac Financial releases 2Q resultsMAINSTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation announced a 2019 second quarter net income of $3.67 million or 34 cents a share. That compares to a 2018 second quarter income of $396,000 or 5 cents a share.
Mackinac Financial is the bank holding company for mBank, which has a branch and a loan office in Traverse City.
According to a release from the company, the 2018 second quarter results “included expenses related to the acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan, which had an after-tax impact of $1.56 million on earnings.”
Northland Area FCU raises $10,000OSCODA — The Northland Area Federal Credit Union raised and donated $10,000 to the American Cancer Society after several fundraising events were held in April, May and June.
Northland Area FCU is headquartered in Oscoda and has a branch office in Grayling.
Among the fundraisers were tote bag, popcorn and bake sales in addition to can and bottle drives. A second annual golf event was also held.
Transportation program comment soughtLANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation seeks public comment on the draft of its 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation program.
According to a release from MDOT, the draft document includes information about “mobility initiatives, revenues and a list of specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT’s seven regions.” The document is updated annually.
The document can be viewed at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram. There is also an interactive map with the location of proposed construction projects.
The draft of the 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program was submitted to the State Transportation Commission on July 18. It will remain a draft until receiving final approval from the STC, expected by Oct. 17.
Comments will be accepted until Aug. 30 and can be emailed to MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov or directed to Lina Chapman, Michigan Department of Transportation, Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit, 425 W. Ottawa St., P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909.
Michigan earns ‘A’ in manufacturingMUNCIE, Indiana — Michigan scored an ‘A’ in manufacturing and a ‘C’ in logistics in the 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
The state improved from a ‘D’ to a ‘C-’ for its liability gap. Michigan kept its grades from 2018 in productivity and innovation (A), benefits cost (C) and human capital and diversification (D).
Michigan dropped one spot in global position (B) and tax climate (B-).
Complete results by state is available at www.mfgscorecard.cberdtata.org.
