Milk production increases in June
EAST LANSING — Michigan’s dairy herds produced 969 million pounds of milk in June, according to a report from the Great Lakes Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Agriculture Statistics Service.
That represented a 2.2 percent increase from the 948 million pounds produced in June of 2018 and 2017. The daily rate per cow was 76 pounds, up 1.3 pounds from June of last year.
The dairy herd in Michigan was estimated at 425,000 in June. That figure is up from the dairy herd estimate of 423,000 in 2018.
June milk production was 17.3 billion pounds in the 24 major milk producing states. That represented an increase of 0.1 percent from June 2018. The May revised milk production in the U.S. was 18.1 billion pounds, which again was up slightly over May 2018.
The number of milk cows from the 24 key states was 8.78 million this June. That figure was down 62,000 from June 2018 and 12,000 less than May 2019 numbers.
Winter wheat forecast up slightly
EAST LANSING — Michigan’s winter wheat production is forecast at 36.8 million bushels based on conditions on July 1, up slightly from the 35.7 million bushel estimate from the same time in 2018.
The Michigan Small Grains forecast came from a release from the Great Lakes Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The report also found that the winter wheat yield forecast is 75 bushels per acre. That is down 1 bushel from 2018 but up 1 bushel from the June 1 estimate.
Just 3 percent of the wheat crop in the state was mature as of June 30. That is down 28 percent from the 5-year average of 31 percent. The condition of the winter wheat crop was markedly down as well. Just 44 percent of the 2019 crop was rated as good to excellent, down from 71 percent in 2018.
The Michigan oat yield is estimated at 67 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2018. But just 35 percent of the oat crop is headed, down from 63 percent in 2018 and the five-year average of 70 percent.
Nationally the winter wheat production forecast is 1.29 million bushels, up 1 percent from the June 1 estimate and up 9 percent from July 2018. The U.S. oat production forecast is 61.6 million bushels, up 15 percent from 2018 for comparable states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.