Women Who Care meeting set
TRAVERSE CITY — The group 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County will meet Jan. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club at 1725 S. Union St.
At the meeting, a local charity will receive a $10,000 donation from group members.
There is no fee to join, but individuals are asked to commit donating $100 each quarter for a year to join.
Individual members nominate a nonprofit at registration.
Three are selected as finalists and the nominating member shares information about the nonprofit. Members vote on a winner and the $10,000 donation is given to the charity or nonprofit.
For more information about the organization or the Jan. 8 meeting, email Kristin at 100wwctc@gmail.com.
New name for Northport Energy
NORTHPORT — Northport Energy enters 2020 with a new name, Leelanau Energy.
“After more than a decade of work and achievement focused on the village of Northport and Leelanau Township, we are expanding our vision and mission to include the entire Leelanau Peninsula,” board president Joe DeFors said in a release.
The release said the group was “instrumental in the design and construction of the nation’s first 100 percent solar-powered golf course” at Northport Creek and “also played a central role in one of the nation’s first wind- and solar-powered wastewater treatment plants.”
Accelerate Otsego pitch event set
GAYLORD — Applications are available for the 2020 Accelerate Otsego, the county’s second annual pitch-event competition.
Accelerate Otsego’s goal is to grow entrepreneurship with business plan development and pitch assistance.
The event concludes with a Pitch Night on April 16 where competitors will vie for up to $25,000 in award funding for their new business: $10,000 for first place, $7,500 for second, $5,000 for third and $2,500 for People’s Choice.
Applications are available at the Otsego County Economic Alliance offices in the Otsego County Courthouse at 225 W. Main St. or the Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce office at 319 W. Main St.
Applications are due Jan. 31 and require a $75 non-refundable fee.
Ten businesses will be chosen for the competition.
According to a release, for-profit businesses must be “either new or in operation less than 2 years, be based in Otsego County and looking to either start up or enhance its products or services.”
Beginning Feb. 17, Small Business Development Center representatives and SCORE mentors provide two hours of assistance one night a week for five weeks to “help competing entrepreneurs with their business plans and pitch.”
For more information, contact OCEA at (989) 731-0287.
Local partners and sponsors include DTE, Northeast Michigan Council of Governments, the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau and Consumers Energy.
Medical office changes name
TRAVERSE CITY — The offices of Dr. James MacKenzie, Dr. Stephen Andriese and Dr. Tracy Riddle are now Physical Medicine Associates of Northern Michigan.
The practice was formerly Neuromuscular & Rehabilitation Associates of Northern Michigan.
Physical Medicine Associates of Northern Michigan offers services in two locations, at 3988 West Royal Drive in Traverse City and at the Otsego Memorial Hospital Professional Medical Building in Gaylord, located at 829 N. Center Ave., Suite 140.
According to a release, the practice offers “physical medicine and rehabilitation services.” The practice uses “MLS Laser Therapy and regenerative medicine injections.”
More information is available at https://www.tc-rehab.com or by calling (231) 935-0860.
