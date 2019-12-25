Bayview Scrappers going out of business
TRAVERSE CITY — Bayview Scrappers is going out of business sometime in early 2020, according to co-owner Lori Gilbert.
The store is in Suite 1 at 3337 South Airport Rd. West, in the Grand Traverse Commerce Centre. Gilbert is the co-owner of the scrapbooking store along with Peter Dendrinos.
“We’re heartbroken over the whole thing,” Gilbert said.
Bayview Scrappers, which formerly operated out of a home on Old Mission Peninsula, opened its commercial location on April 1, 2017. Gilbert said everything in the store is 50 percent off during the ‘Going out of Business’ sale.
Pavilions offers innovative dialysis program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions and Home Advantage Dialysis announced that an innovative new dialysis program will open this month at the Grand Traverse Pavilions. This program will provide on-site hemodialysis services using home-style dialysis equipment in a newly renovated space.
The program will provide treatments that are shorter in length and more frequent. Studies have shown that the benefits of more frequent hemodialysis are significant, according to a release. More frequent hemodialysis has been associated with 18% lower risk of death compared to traditional in-center hemodialysis, 14% increase chance of receiving a transplant, fewer medications, increased energy and vitality, improved appetite, and an 87% improvement in recovery time after treatment.
The program will be led by Mary Haverty, RN, who has more than 20 years of experience in dialysis services. The program will be available to both permanent and temporary residents of the Grand Traverse Pavilions. The project so far has received grant support from the Les and Anne Biederman Foundation and the Oleson Foundation.
Students attend leadership event
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Area students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program attended the Jobs for America’s Graduates National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C. Dec. 5-7.
The local JMG program is coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works!
Some 750 students attended the national event. Northern Michigan students attending included Cadillac High School sophomore Gabriel Koczan, Cadillac Innovations High School sophomore Kaiden Larsen, Casman Academy (Manistee) senior Paige Hunter, Crooked Tree High School (Harbor Springs) senior Vela Wolniewicz, Char-Em ISD CTE Welding Program (Pellston) senior Michael Kline of Alanson, Char-Em ISD CTE Welding Program (East Jordan) senior Levi Pepin, TBAISD Career-Tech Center Automotive Technology Program senior Caleb St. John of Kingsley and Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center Hospitality, and Retail and Entrepreneurship Program senior Abigail Larson of Lake City.
JMG staff Lisa Baldyga, LeAnne Bush and Cheryl Miller accompanied the students.
CPR, First-Aid Certification class
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan will offer a CPR and First-Aid Certification Class on Jan. 15.
The 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. class will be held at the Builders Exchange office at 1373 Barlow St. Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters is the instructor.
According to a release, state law requires contractors to have at least one person at each work site with a first-aid training certificate. Those who complete the class receive the American Heart Association CPR/First-Aid Certificate.
Cost is $85 for Builders Exchange members and $100 for all others. The class is limited to 10 participants. RSVP by Jan. 10 to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
‘Game Changer Award’ for Munson
GRAYLING — Kirtland Community College presented Munson Medical Center with its “Game Changer Award” for partnering with students to assist in cardiac sonography careers.
Munson Medical Center President and CEO Matt Wille accepted the award from Kirtland Community College president Thomas Quinn. According to a release, cardiac sonography involves ultrasound technology of the heart and its chambers.
Twenty students have gone through the accredited program over the past 10 years. The program includes five semesters of training, which includes a semester clinical. In the release, Quinn said Kirtland is one of several accredited two-year associate degree adult echocardiography programs in the state.
Rehmann named top accounting firm
TRAVERSE CITY — Rehmann was named one of Construction Executive’s Top 50 accounting firms in the publication’s inaugural rankings. CE selected its top 50 firms by connecting with hundreds of accounting firms that serve leading construction clients across the U.S. to analyze the size and scope of firm offerings.
Construction Executive serves as a resource for business construction leaders. It reaches more than 55,000 commercial, industrial and institutional contractors and construction-related business owners.
Rehmann has more than 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.