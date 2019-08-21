Digital marketing workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Score chapter on Aug. 22 will present a workshop on digital marketing in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
“Digital Marketing — Local SEO” is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Personnel from OneUpWeb will lead the workshop. For more information or to sign up for the workshop, go to www.traversecity.score.org or call 888-796-4913.
McCafé It Forward starts today
CHICAGO — McDonald’s will begin a three-day McCafé It Forward campaign on Wednesday.
The company will distribute 500 McCafé It Forward cards that are good for one free small cup of McCafé hot or iced coffee at participating McDonald’s restaurants. After redeeming, the cards are given to other people who can also use the card for a free small cup of coffee.
The promotional program ends on Aug. 23.
Financial fitness classes offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will hold a series of financial fitness workshops at its Traverse City office at 3963 Three Mile Road.
The classes will be offered as Marathon Fridays on Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A light lunch is provided. Topics scheduled for the Marathon Fridays include: Mastering Money Management (8:30 a.m.), Developing a Spending Plan (9:30 a.m.), Banking Basics (10:30 a.m.), Debt Reduction (11:30 a.m.), Improving Credit Ratio and Savings (1 p.m.), Insurance Workshop (2 p.m.), Consumer Protection (3 p.m.) and Fair Housing and Fair Lending (4 p.m.).
The three evening sessions cover the same topics. Classes are held on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Session 1 (Managing Your Money) is offered on Sept. 24 and Nov. 13, Session 2 (Understanding Credit and Reducing Debt) is on Oct. 1 and Dec. 4 and Session 3 (Protecting Your Assets and Fair Housing) is on Oct. 29 and Jan. 8, 2020.
Cost is $20 per household and includes a budget binder. Reserve a seat by contacting the NMCAA at (231) 947-3780 or at www.nmcaa.net.
Explore 131 North launches
CADILLAC — A new website and social media campaign have launched that encourage people to explore communities along the U.S. 131 corridor.
Explore 131 North (www.explore131north.org) is a grassroots initiative by leaders is several communities along the route, including Cadillac, Manton, Fife Lake, Kalkaska, Mancelona, Boyne Valley, Walloon Lake and Petoskey.
The website and social media campaign are part of marketing efforts to boost tourism along the corridor. The website includes a travel blog, lodging and dining opportunities, signature events and outdoor recreation.
USDA awards REAP grants WASHINGTON — Two Antrim County businesses were awarded Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The grants are for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The grants were for projects in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. They aimed at farmers, agriculture producers and other rural-based businesses. The grants for the Antrim County businesses are installation of solar array systems. Providence Organic Farm and Natural Food Market in Central Lake were awarded a grant for $18,375. White Birch Lodge, LLC in Elk Rapids was awarded $11,825.
Shady Lane marks its 20th year
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars will mark its 20th year with a Harvest Barbecue on Sept. 14.
The event runs from 4-8 p.m. at 9580 E. Shady Lane Road in Suttons Bay. The event features wine-tasting stations, barbecue, vineyard tours, live music and cake. Winemaker Kasey Wierzba will sign wine bottles and meet those attending the party.
Cost is $35 and $15 for non-drinking patrons under the age of 21. Member discounts apply. Reservations are required by calling (231) 947-8865.
Score TC presents Soar event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Score chapter will host a new business networking event on Sept. 24 at the Hagerty Center.
Soar with Score will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. and is designed for those starting a business or looking for ideas and expert insight for current companies.
Presenters include Paul Britten of Britten Banners, Heather Burdon of Third Coast Bakery, Bill Marsh of Marsh Automotive Group and Ed Girrbach of Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. The event also will host 18 Score clients displaying their products and services. Admission is $20 and includes hors d’oeuvres.
and a cash bar. Register for the event at https://traversecity.score.org/soar.
Homebuyer education classes setTRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will host a series of Homebuyer Education workshops.
Participants can either attend two evening sessions or one Saturday workshop. Cost is $75 per household and includes a workbook.
Evening workshops are scheduled for Sept. 11-12, Oct. 9-10, Nov. 6-7 and Dec. 11-12 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Participants need to attend both sessions.
Saturday workshops are scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 and run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A light lunch will be provided.
To reserve a spot, visit www.nmcaa.net or call (231) 947-3780.
Builders License Training Class set
TRAVERSE CITY — A 60-hour Builders License Training Class will be held in Traverse City Sept. 30 through Oct. 5.
The class is approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and must be completed by contractors to be eligible for licensing in the state. Class meets from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 3143 Logan Valley Road.
Students can sign up for the class at https://www.licensetobuild.com/michigan/60-hour-prelicense/ or call (231) 938-3601. Cost of the class is $559 and includes the program, exam prep tools and video instruction on marketing.
Seating for the program is limited.
Web Canopy Studio makes Impact
TRAVERSE CITY — Web Canopy Studio in Traverse City won the Website Design category in HubSpot’s Q2 2019 Impact Awards.
Web Canopy Studio won the award for its work with Tritonwear, a swimming technology startup based in Toronto.
HubSpot recognizes members of its Agency Partner Program with quarterly Impact Awards in five different categories. HubSpot has four annual honors: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Customer First.
Web Canopy Studio relocated to Traverse City in 2017 and now has 11 employees based out of the office.
Local JMG program recognizedTRAVERSE CITY — Staff at the “Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates” program in northwest Michigan earned state and national recognition at the recent JMG Summer Summit in Lansing. The program is coordinated locally by Northwest Michigan Works.
Lisa Baldyga, JMG specialist at the Traverse Bay Area Career-Tech Center, was named the JMG Specialist of the Year. LeAnne Bush, JMG specialist at the Wexford-Missaukee Career-Tech Center, earned a Peak Performance Award.
The JMG program also received a national 5-of-5 Award for the fourth consecutive year from the Jobs for America’s Graduates Board of Directors. Also earning 5-of-5 recognition were the individual JMG programs at Traverse Bay Area, Char-Em and Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School Districts.
According to a release, the 5-of-5 Awards are for “meeting or exceeding national standards in five categories measuring student success, including graduation rates and job placements.”
