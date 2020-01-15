New insurance office is open
TRAVERSE CITY — Brightway Insurance, The Secor Family Agency opened an office at 803 S. Garfield Ave. The company offers home and vehicle insurance.
The agency is owned by Marc and Regina Premil, who moved to the area from Florida in March. Regina (Secor) Premil is a Traverse City native.
Regina Premil also owns and operates Trusted Advisory, LLC, where she works with business owners and prepares financial analytics for use in research and valuation modeling, according to a release. She has also worked as a senior wealth planning strategist for Wells Fargo in Florida and as a senior wealth planner for Fifth Third Bank and as a tax manager for BDO USA in Kalamazoo.
Marc Premil has owned Members Executive Transportation in Florida and Premil and Associates, LLC in Kalamazoo. He is a retired police officer with more than 20 years on the force in Illinois and Indiana.
Welcome reception set for Jan. 16
BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce January Business After Hours event will be a welcome reception for new chamber Executive Director Richard A. Coates on Jan. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The reception will be held at the Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce building located at 826 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a $400 Member Raffle. A designated member representative must be present to win. Admission is a $5 donation per person.
Money Series set for Jan. 22
LELAND — The Money Series will hold a discussion on investing Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Leland Township Library, located at 203 Cedar St. East in Leland.
“Socially Responsible Investing: Basics & Beyond” is the title of the program. Certified Financial Adviser Matthew Desmond of Desmond Liggett Wealth Advisors will discuss the ins-and-outs, challenges and opportunities of socially responsible investing.
The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit founded on the commitment to provide open-access to financial education. To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
Northern Auto a U-Haul dealer
HONOR — Northern Auto & Tire Inc. in Honor signed with U-Haul Company of Michigan as a dealer.
Northern Auto & Tire is located at 10155 Honor Highway.
According to a release, Northern Auto & Tire will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Northern Auto & Tire is owned by Zelda Gray. U-Haul products can be reserved online or by calling Northern Auto & Tire at (231) 325-0115.
