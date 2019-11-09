Historical society presents farm history
BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Historical Museum will present the story of a major turkey producer that did business in Beulah from 1929 to 1956.
The Marshall brothers’ operation raised turkeys that ended up on the tables of governors, mayors and Eleanor Roosevelt.
A local historian and Benzie Area Historical Society board member will share stories behind the farm and the family that led it for nearly three decades. The presentation will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the museum.
The presentation is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, held on the second Thursday of each month, and is sponsored by the Benzie Area Historical Society. The Benzie Area Historical Museum is at 6941 Traverse Ave., Benzonia. Admission is by a suggested donation of $5.
For more information, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at 231.882.5539 or visit www.benziemuseum.org.
Croatia boasts of record tourism season
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia says a record 20 million people visited the Adriatic Sea country this year.
The Ministry of Tourism said Friday in a statement this is the first time that so many arrivals have been recorded in one year in Croatia.
Croatia is a popular tourism destination because of its stunning Adriatic Sea coast and dozens of islands. Croatia’s coastal resorts are routinely packed during the summer season.
The ministry statement says tourism in Croatia has “flourished” in the past several years. It says the most popular destinations include the walled ancient city of Dubrovnik, Rovinj, Porec and Medulin on the northern Istria peninsula, as well as the central coastal town of Split.
Croatia became a member of the European Union in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.