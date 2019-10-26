Michigan milk production up
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s dairy herd produced 927 million pounds of milk during September, up 3.8 percent from September 2018, according the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Great Lakes Region.
The daily rate per cow was 72.2 pounds, up 1.7 pounds from September 2018.
Michigan’s dairy herd was estimated at 428,000 head in September, up 6,000 from September 2018.
Milk production in the nation’s 24 major milk-producing states totaled 16.8 billion pounds in September, an increase of 1.6 percent from September 2018. Production per cow was 63.8 pounds, up slightly from 62.7 pounds in September 2018. August revised production in the 24 major states was 17.5 billion pounds, up half a percent from August 2018.
The dairy herd in the 24 major milk-producing states was 8.8 million head in September, 7,000 more than in August 2019, but 11,000 less than in September 2018.
Budget deficit $984B, highest in 7 years
WASHINGTON — The federal deficit for the 2019 budget year surged to $984.4 billion, its highest point in seven years, and is widely expected to top the $1 trillion mark in coming years.
The 26% surge from the 2018 deficit of $779 billion that the government reported Friday reflected such factors as revenue lost from the 2017 Trump tax cut and a budget deal that added billions in spending for military and domestic programs.
Forecasts by the Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office project that the deficit will top $1 trillion in the current budget year. And the CBO estimates that the deficit will stay above $1 trillion over the next decade.
Those projections stand in contrast to President Donald Trump’s campaign promises that even with revenue lost initially from his tax cuts, he would be able to eliminate the federal budget deficit with cuts in spending and increased growth generated by the tax cuts.
Retailers pull Johnson’s powder after recall
Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid have pulled some or all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson’s baby powder from shelves to avoid confusing consumers, after a minuscule amount of asbestos was found in one bottle.
Johnson & Johnson recalled all 33,000 bottles from the same lot as that bottle last Friday, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that routine testing discovered the asbestos in one bottle bought from an online retailer. The 22-ounce bottle came from a lot distributed in 2018.
Baby powder bottles in other sizes are still available from retailers.
The recall comes as J&J is fighting thousands of lawsuits alleging the talc in its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and gave plaintiffs ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. The company has insisted that tests of its product over 40 years have not found asbestos contamination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.