Kmart in Grayling to close
GRAYLING —The Kmart at 2425 S. I-75 Business in Grayling is among at least 121 Sears and Kmart stores slated to close by January, according to website Business Insider. The business news website posted a story Monday that said it estimates fewer than 300 Sears and Kmart stores will remain open after this latest round of closures is complete.
Closure of the Traverse City Sears store in 2018 was preceded by the closings of Kmart locations in Acme and Traverse City in 2017.
Transform Holdco formed in February and bought the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation, which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018. Transform Holdco LLC earlier this year had announced two rounds of store closings. Other Michigan Kmart stores on the list of planned closures, Business Insider said, are in Clio, Hastings, Menominee, Midland and Oscoda.
SCORE workshop set for Oct. 16
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter has scheduled a special workshop on Oct. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Crooked Tree Arts Center, 322 Sixth St.
The title of the workshop is the “Business Side of Being a Musician and Artist.” Leading the workshop are Judy Harrison of High Impact Productions, Sue Ann Round of Michigan Artists Gallery and SCORE mentor Donna Probes, a 40-year professional musician.
Following the workshop, participants are encouraged to stay until 7:30 p.m. for cookies and an opportunity to network with presenters and attendees.
For more information or to register, go to https://traversecity.score/event/business-side-being-musician-and-artist.
100+ Women group seeks members
TRAVERSE CITY — The 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County will hold an informational meeting on Oct. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club, 1725 S. Union St. A commitment to join is not required.
Group members donate $100 each quarter for four consecutive quarters.
The group meets for an hour and current members nominate a local nonprofit. Three nonprofits are selected at random and the nominating member shares information. Members vote which charity will receive a $10,000 quarterly donation.
The group has donated more than $320,000 since it was founded in December 2011.
Benzie After Hours is Oct. 17
BEULAH — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce October After Hours networking event is scheduled for Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Champion Hill Golf Course, 501 N. Marshall Rd. in Beulah.
There will be hors-d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes, including four Golf for Two certificates. The member raffle prize is $250. A designated member representative must be present to win.
Admission is a $5 donation. Sponsors of the October event include Randy and Carol Dye of Dye Real Estate and Champion Hill Golf Course.
HBAGTA names scholarship winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area Foundation announced its Northwestern Michigan College scholarship winners for 2019. The winners were named at the Annual HBA Scholarship dinner at the Hagerty Center on Sept. 25.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships were distributed to winners Lon Rogers, Bridget Bernhard, Dylan Nagel, Evan Milks, Hunter Case, Kelley Churchill, Layton Roe and Maxwell Winkler.
The dinner and silent auction raised $7,720 for scholarships.
Half-day passes at Great Wolf Lodge
CHICAGO — Great Wolf Lodge is launching a half-day pass program starting on Oct. 21. The date coincides with the half moon, when half of the surface is illuminated.
On Oct. 21, the half-day passes cost $20, half of the regular price of $40. Overnight room bookings, valid for Monday through Wednesday stays Oct. 21-Dec. 19, will also be offered at half-price on Oct. 21, using the HALFMOON code.
Guests can access the waterpark from 3-8 p.m. the day the half-day pass is available. All passes must be purchased online at www.greatwolf.com.
SCORE workshop set for Oct. 22
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter presents a “Selling Your Business” workshop Oct. 22.
The 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. workshop will be held in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library branch on Woodmere Avenue.
Curtis Kuttnauer, senior partner at Golden Circle Advisors, will discuss “Choosing the Right Path for You and Your Business.”
The process has six “exits” that include: making the decision to sell, exit planning process, maximizing value, preparing the business for sale, the deal process and retirement.
For more information or to register, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/selling-your-business-0.
Consumers presents check
BELLAIRE — Consumers Energy presented a rebate check to Shanty Creek Resort for installing an electric vehicle charging station for public use.
According to a release, the check presented Oct. 10 is the first since the company started its PowerMIDrive program in June.
Rehmann makes MSSP list
TROY — Rehmann was named a top 200 managed security service provider (MSSP) that specializes in comprehensive outscourced cybersecurity services.
Headquartered in Troy, Rehmann was named to the 2019 list by MSSP Alert. The financial services and advisory firm has an office in Traverse City.
The ranking is based on a readership survey by MSSP Alert combined with third-party research.
Rehmann was ranked No. 107 on the list. IBM Managed Security System in Armonk, N.Y. was ranked No. 1 followed by AT&T Cybersecurity in Dallas and NTT Security in London.
Consumers presents check
BELLAIRE — Consumers Energy presented a rebate check to Shanty Creek Resort for installing an electric vehicle charging station for public use.
According to a release, the check presented Oct. 10 is the first since the company started its PowerMIDrive program in June.
We Before Me, LLC launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Michele Lurvey announced she has started a leadership development and team building company, We Before Me, LLC.
We Before Me is located in the CenterPointe Building at 12935 S. West Bay Shore Drive. According to a release, Lurvey has 20 years of experience as a leadership executive.
More information about the business is available at www.webeforeme.com or at (231) 313-9272.
Holiday hiring event is Nov. 7
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic will hold its 10th annual Holiday Hiring Event on Nov. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at its Distribution and Fulfillment Center in Empire, located at 9896 W. Fisher St., Building 1.
Cherry Republic is hoping to hire 150-200 people to pack and mail for than 70,000 gift boxes during the holiday season.
According to a release, the company needs “pickers, packers and fillers” for four to six weeks from mid-November through the holidays. Wages start at $11 an hour. Flexible work schedules are available.
An application can be downloaded at www.cherryrepublic.com/discover/employment and brought to the hiring event. For more information, email talent@CherryRepublic.com or call (231) 334-3150, extension 2215.
Holiday mini market is Nov. 30
TRAVERSE CITY — Urban Rewind Studio in Harrison will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Mini-Market at Right Brain Brewery Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes local vendors, brews and music.
MSHDA announces NEP funding
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced it has $2 million in funding available through a Neighborhood Enhancement Program.
According to a release from MHSDA, the grants are for “neighborhood stabilization and home improvement projects with a focus on rural communities.”
The release states that applicants must show a neighborhood need, focusing on improving owner-occupied single-family homes (minimum of 50 percent of request) and neighborhood/public amenity enhancements (maximum of 50 percent of request).
Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000. Multiple projects of smaller amounts may be combined to reach the maximum. The maximum grant award is based on population.
The application deadline is Dec. 5. The application and additional information is available at www.Michigan.gov/NeighborhoodEnhancement. Questions about the process can be emailed to hidmailbox@michigan.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.