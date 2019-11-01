NMRPOA meeting set for Nov. 4
TRAVERSE CITY — The nonprofit Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association lunch meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Harrington’s By the Bay.
The group assists landlords and real estate investors. Guest speaker is Tom Krause of Krause Realty.
Those attending the meeting should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. For more information, contact Kathy at gkroush48@outlook.com.
Google workshop is Nov. 6
TRAVERSE CITY — “Get Found on Google Search and Maps” is the title of a workshop on Nov. 6 from 9-10 a.m. in Room 7 at the Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center.
Elsa Finch of the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center is the speaker for the workshop. Networks Northwest and NMC Extended Education Services are sponsoring the class.
The workshop teaches local businesses how to get on Google Search and Maps by creating or claiming a My Business profile. Also scheduled are ways to control the information with the Google Business dashboard.
Class fee is $25. For more information, call (231) 929-5060 or email sbdc@networksnorthwest.org.
