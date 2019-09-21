Ag drone workshops set in November
TRAVERSE CITY — A series of free drone workshops for agricultural professionals will be offered in November.
A session focused on vineyards to be held in Traverse City Nov. 4 and 5 will be led by Robert Goodwin, Michigan State University senior geospatial analyst. A session on nurseries and landscaping will be held in East Lansing Nov. 7 and 8. The place and dates of a drone workshop for row crops has not yet been determined.
All sessions will offer hands-on instruction in drone operation, processing and analysis. They’re funded by a grant from Michigan State University AgBioResearch, RS&GIS and the Bruno Basso Lab.
Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at https://tinyurl.com/vineyard-drone.
For more information, contact Robert Goodwin at goodwinr@msu.edu or 517-432-0879.
Email marketing Part 2 is Sept. 26
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE’s next free business workshop, “Digital Marketing – Email Marketing Part 2 of 2” will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Ave.
John Petrovich with NewEra Social Marketing will lead the discussion. The workshop is tailored for those who have already used email marketing and want to take it a step further.
Workshop topics will include: ideas on how to leverage your everyday contacts to build an email list; how to build a list of new prospects; and the importance of analytics and taking action-based on the numbers.
For more information and to register, visit: https://traversecity.score.org/event/digital-marketing-email-marketing-part-2-2.
