Unemployment office lobbies closed
LANSING — The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) closed its lobbies to visits from the public, except for customers with appointments, effective Wednesday at 3 p.m.. These changes will remain effective as long as necessary for the health and safety of the public.
UIA offices will continue to serve the public. Eligible employees are encouraged to apply for unemployment benefits online at www.michigan.gov/UIA or by calling 1-866-500-0017. Details on how to apply are also available online.
“Michigan is doing all it can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are asking residents to protect their health by not going into group settings unless necessary,” UIA Director Steve Gray said in a release.
The lobby limits took effect after Executive Order 2020-10 expanded eligibility and suspended requirements for residents complete in-person registration and work search requirements in order to receive benefits.
State waives penalties for some small businesses
LANSING — Small businesses that have experienced disrupted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic now have additional time to make their sales, use and withholding tax monthly payment, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Effective immediately, small businesses scheduled to make their monthly sales, use and withholding tax payments on March 20 can postpone filing and payment requirements until April 20. The state Treasury Department will waive all penalties and interest for 30 days.
“The past week has been hard for small businesses owners across the state as we work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release. “Allowing them more time to pay their monthly tax payments will help us provide some much-needed assistance. I will continue doing everything I can to ensure our small businesses have the support they need during this time. We will get through this together.”
Specific information about Treasury providing tax assistance to small businesses due to COVID-19 can be found in SUW Penalty and Interest Waiver Notice. The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers. Businesses with questions should call the Treasury Business Tax Call Center at 517-636-6925.
To learn more about Michigan’s taxes, visit www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.
Golf courses can open for play
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Golf Alliance has received confirmation from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office that golf courses can remain open for the sole purpose of golf, according to a release.
A frequently asked question form released Tuesday by the Governor’s Office said: "Golf courses are allowed to stay open for play. Indoor facilities like clubhouses or restaurants must close for on-premises consumption but may continue to offer food and beverage through walk-up service and other means expressly permitted by the Executive Order."
The golf associations that make up the Alliance asked for confirmation regarding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order 2020-09 from Monday. Initially it appeared to legal counsel that the order’s guidelines indicated all areas of golf clubs and courses were to be closed for the designated period through March 30.
The Michigan Golf Alliance is made up of the Michigan Golf Course Association, GAM, Michigan PGA, Michigan Golf Course Superintendents’ Association, and the Greater Michigan Chapter, CMAA.
Northland Area FCU drive-thru only
GAYLORD — Northland Area Federal Credit Union has closed all its branch lobbies, according to a release. The credit union, which operates 15 offices including branches in Houghton Lake, Gaylord and Grayling, will continue serving members by drive-thru only. The Alpena lending office will also be closed to walk-in traffic.
The credit union encourages members to bank from home using mobile and home banking services. Some services are available at northlandcu.com and at (989) 739-1401. Hours for each branch location that offers drive-thru services are available at northlandcu.com.
