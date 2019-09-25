Interlochen Chamber event slated
INTERLOCHEN — The Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event on Sept. 25.
The 5:30 p.m. event will be held at Morse Moving and Storage at 2040 Traversefield Drive in Traverse City. More information is available at www.interlochenchamber.org/events.
Digital marketing workshop Sept. 26
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a digital marketing workshop on Sept. 26 in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library’s Woodmere Avenue branch.
“Digital Marketing — Email Marketing Part 2 of 2” is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. The workshop will be led by John Petrovich with NewEra Social Marketing.
Scheduled topics include leveraging everyday contacts to build an email list, finding new prospects and the importance of analytics.
For more information or to register, go to https://traversecity.score.org/event/digital-marketing-email-marketing-part-2-2.
TC’s AHSA earns Impact Award
TRAVERSE CITY — American Healthcare Services Association received the Community Impact Award for the second quarter of 2019 from Jackson & Coker Locum Tenens.
AHSA was founded in 2003 and provides services in Michigan for Munson Healthcare, Mid-Michigan Health, McLaren Healthcare, Memorial Healthcare, Covenant, Allegan Hospital, Ascension and Trinity Healthcare. According to a release from AHSA, the company helps procure and manage staff for healthcare organizations.
Jackson & Coker recognizes healthcare organizations quarterly with the Community Impact Award for going “above and beyond” to ensure communities have access to healthcare providers. AHSA will be presented the award from Jackson & Coker representatives on Oct. 1.
Cherryland Cares awards $5,350
GRAWN — Cherryland Cares awarded $5,350 to two area nonprofit organizations: Acme Christian Thrift Store & Food Pantry and Bethany Christian Services.
Cherryland Cares is funded by members who elect to round up their monthly Cherryland Electric Cooperative bill to the nearest dollar. Five volunteers review grant applications and allocate money to nonprofit groups.
Cherryland Cares has awarded nearly $30,000 in grants in 2019.
Fustini’s donates to Manna Project
PETOSKEY — Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars made a $12,236 donation to The Manna Food Project.
The donation was made Sept. 24 at Fustini’s downtown Petoskey location. The donation came from a fundraiser where Fustini’s founder and owner donated $1 from every bottle of oil and vinegar sold between June 1 and Sept. 15 to The Manna Food Project.
According to a release from Fustini’s, Manna provides food to more than 42,000 households a year.
Benzie Women Who Care meeting
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its fourth meeting in 2018-19 on Oct. 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the upper level of the Mills Community House in Benzonia.
Any woman may attend the organization’s meetings, but only members can make presentations and vote on the winning award. New members are welcome to join and can register at the meeting on Oct. 2.
The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care presented $10,300 to the Women’s Resource Center after their July 2019 meeting. The group has donated a total of $37,900 to Benzie County charities at four meetings.
For more information, contact the organization by email at benzie100wwc@gmail.com or by calling Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
HealthBridge graduates 20Fathoms
TRAVERSE CITY — HealthBridge is the third startup to ‘graduate’ from 20Fathoms.
HealthBridge has a new 2,000-square-foot office on Front Street, according to a release from the technology incubator. HealthBridge assists people in paying off medical bills with high-deductible employer healthcare plans.
The company, which began with one employee at 20Fathoms, now employs 16 people in Traverse City, half of whom joined the company last month.
SampleServe and Atlas Space Operations are the other two companies that launched at 20Fathoms but since have moved on to other locations in Traverse City.
Chateau Chantal festival setTRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal will hold its 20th annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m.
A variety of activities will be held at the free festival at Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula.
There will be a Mini Slurpin’ Seminar at 1 p.m., Grape Stompin’ at 2 p.m., a Mini Distillation Seminar at 3 p.m. There will also be an open house with cellar and bed and breakfast viewing and a wine aroma challenge. Wine tasting is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WAI free program set for Oct. 5TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s Women in Aviation International chapter will host a free program Oct. 5 to introduce girls to career possibilities in the aviation field.
The program is for girls ages 8-17. The local Girls in Aviation Day event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2600 Aero Park Drive.
The event is free for participants and their chaperones, but is limited to the first 50 girls to sign up. Lunch is included.
To reserve a spot, log on to https://bit.ly/2mfHbNX.
Harvest Solar sponsoring dinnerTRAVERSE CITY — Harvest Solar of Jackson is the top ‘providing sponsor’ for the sixth Harvest at the Commons Farm-to-Table Dinner on Oct. 12, according to a release from the Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities.
The last fundraising dinner and dance event drew 650 attendees.
More information on the event is available at www.groundworkcenter.org
MC Designs open for businessEAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at MC Designs, located at 250 South Lake St. #4 in East Jordan.
The embroidery business is owned by Megan Herriman and Cindy Bennett. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and Sunday by appointment.
More information is available at (231) 222-2192 or by emailing MCDesign08@gmail.com.
TAAR joins Day of CaringTRAVERSE CITY — Realtors and staff from the Traverse Area Association of Realtors worked on a new Habitat for Humanity build in Fife Lake as part of United Way’s Day of Caring on Sept. 12.
Volunteers David Hricik, Tom Reichard, Connor Miller and Michael Kent spent the day working on the build.
Opportunity Zones website launchesLANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has launched a new Opportunity Zones website.
The new site, www.miopportunityzones.com will provide “information and resources for investors, entrepreneurs, community leaders, developers, builders and more around Michigan’s Opportunity Zones and corresponding tax incentives,” according to a release.
Opportunity Zones is a national program that seeks to increase long-term capital investments and increase business growth in low-income communities.
There are 288 Opportunity Zones census tracts in Michigan. Information about Redevelopment Ready Sites is available at https://www.miplace.org/redevelopment-ready-sites/. Developers can also find available sites in Opportunity Zones at siteselection.michiganbusiness.org.
Heating credit deadline approachingLANSING — Qualified homeowners and renters have until Sept. 30 to file for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury, low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may apply for credit to help pay energy bills. Applicants do not need to file a Michigan income tax return to qualify.
The state Treasury Department has been processing applications since Jan. 28. According to the release, the average credit is $195 and nearly $57 million has been paid out through the end of August.
The Home Heating Credit form is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes or by calling (517) 636-4486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.