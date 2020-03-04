Impact 100 member meeting scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City will announce its 2020 membership number and available grant dollars March 4 at the City Opera House in Traverse City.
The meeting is a members-only event.
The group is hoping to have another $300,000 or more, available in $100,000 grant increments to local 501©(3) nonprofits.
The grant deadline for transformational funding is April 10.
Mindfulness workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — A free workshop on mindfulness in the workplace is scheduled for Friday, March 6, in Room 7 at the Northwestern Michigan College University Center, located at 2200 Dendrinos Drive.
The workshop is offered by Rotary Charities of Traverse City. According to a release, the workshop is an “introduction to Google’s mindfulness-based emotional intelligence training, Search Inside Yourself.”
The workshop is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants should bring their own lunch.
Facilitated by Lucille Chrisman and Sue Bolde, the session is designed to be an introduction to the full two-day Search Inside Yourself program this fall.
This Intro to Mindfulness in the Workplace session is open to changemakers at all levels and is great preparation for those interested in taking a deeper dive in our full 2-day Search Inside Yourself program this fall.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/workmindful.
Chamber nominations due
BELLAIRE — Nominations for the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce’s Community Awards are due Friday, March 6.
Categories for 2020 include Business of the Year, Chamber Spirit and Volunteer of the Year.
The award winners will be announced at the Bellaire Chamber’s Gatsby Gala on May 7.
More information on award nominations and the gala is available at www.bellairechamber.org.
Money Series event is March 11
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series will hold a workshop titled “Health Care Costs in Retirement” March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Traverse City Senior Center.
Andi Dolan of Traverse Benefits will discuss the financial planning challenges and options to meet health care costs in retirement.
The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit focused on open-access to financial education.
To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
7 Monks competes for national award
TRAVERSE CITY — 7 Monks Taproom in Traverse City has been nominated for USA Today’s Best Beer Bar in the country.
The Traverse City business was chosen as one of the top 20 finalists by a panel of experts. Voters will pick the top 10 finalists in the Readers’ Choice competition.
Readers are allowed one vote per day through March 17 at noon. The top 10 winners and the favorite will be announced on March 27.
Votes can be cast at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-beer-bar/.
Market adds state beer, wine and cider
SUTTONS BAY — MI Market in Suttons Bay now sells Michigan beer, wine and cider.
The all Michigan-made market at 321 N. Saint Joseph St. sells Michigan-made products with an emphasis on local. MI Market sells local beers and ciders, and some local wines are planned.
MI Market is open seven days a week. Winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. More information is available on Facebook, Instagram and at www.mimarketsuttonsbay.com.
Business and Career Expo slatedMANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce has a new format for its annual Business and Career Expo. The event is scheduled for March 12 at the Little River Casino Resort.
The morning portion of the event is student-focused with 10th-12th grade students from area schools learning about local employers, educational opportunities and nonprofit organizations. The Launch Manistee Network is partnering with the Chamber to connect students with internship, job shadowing, volunteer and seasonal work opportunities.
From 12:30-2 p.m. at the Expo, there’s a Lunch and Learn program geared toward adults. Crystal Young, director of the Business Opportunity Center at West Shore Community College, will discuss corporate culture across different generations. Scott Taber, Michigan Small Business Development Corporation Cybersecurity Awareness Program Specialist, will lead a session on cybersecurity.
Members of the public can attend the Lunch and Learn program. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members.
There is a networking opportunity at 5:30 p.m. at the River Rock Sports Bar & Grille. Tickets are $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (231) 723-2575 or www.ManisteeChamber.com.
USDA offers land protection assistanceEAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging organizations interested in protecting agricultural land to enroll in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
Deadline to submit applications is March 31.
According to a release, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service “provides technical and financial assistance to help tribes, land trusts and other groups protect agricultural lands through the purchase of permanent easements.” Landowners are compensated for enrolling their land in these easements.
More information about the program is available at www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
Business start-up workshop slatedCHARLEVOIX — The Small Business Development Center will hold a Start-Up Fundamentals workshop on March 17 in Charlevoix.
The workshop runs from 1-3:30 p.m. at The Vault Coworking Space at 201 State St., Suite D. Speaker is Certified Small Business Consultant Samantha McDonald.
The workshop is designed for those in the beginning stages of starting a business, in need of accessing capital or considering self-employment. The workshop incorporates the SBDC’s Writing a Business Plan workshop. It is also a pre-requisite to meeting with a SBDC consultant one-on-one.
For more information or to register, call (231) 929-5060 or email sbdc@networksnorthwest.org.
