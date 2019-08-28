Pitching investors workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — A workshop on pitching investors is scheduled for Sept. 3 from 3-4:30 p.m. at 20Fathoms, located at 101 N. Park St., Suite 220.
Hosting “Learn to Pitch to Investors” is the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The event is co-sponsored by 20Fathoms.Cost of the course is $20 and advance registration is required at www.SBDCMichigan.org/training. The workshop will be taught by an entrepreneur who has experience with angel capital, venture capital and competitive pitches.
More information about the workshop is available by contacting the Northwest Michigan SBDC at sbdc@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 929-5060.
FUSE program set for Sept. 5
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fuse program for young professionals has a Lunch & Learn program on Sept. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Traverse Area District Library. The 11th annual Fuse Conference is scheduled for Oct. 30 at Great Wolf Lodge.
NMRPOA meeting set for Sept. 9
TRAVERSE CITY — Clay Powell will be the guest speaker at the Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association’s lunch meeting Sept. 9 at Harrington’s By the Bay.
The NMRPOA is a nonprofit organization that assists landlords and real estate investors. Powell is the director of the RPOA in Grand Rapids. He will discuss legislative issues affecting rental properties.
Anyone attending the NMRPOA meeting should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to order lunch.
Boyne Resorts adds new technology
BOYNE FALLS — Boyne Resorts announced the launch of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology at the resort.
According to a release from Boyne Resorts, it will be the first resort in the world to offer dual-frequency chairlift access. Two installations will be completed for the 2019-20 ski season, the release added.
The reader will detect chip cards that skiers will carry in their pocket that will recognize lift tickets and season passes, allowing easier access to chair lifts.
Boat expenditures exceed $1B
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The National Marine Manufacturers Association reported Michigan retail boat expenditures topped $1 billion in 2018.
The figure represents new boat, motor, trailer and accessory purchases. The $1 billion in sales was the ninth straight year of growth and is an 11 percent increase over 2017.
The Michigan Boating Industries Association produces the Metro Boat Show, which will be held in the Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township Sept. 12-15.
