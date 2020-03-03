Business and Career Expo slated
MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce has a new format for its annual Business and Career Expo. The event is scheduled for March 12 at the Little River Casino Resort.
The morning portion of the event is student-focused with 10th-12th grade students from area schools learning about local employers, educational opportunities and nonprofit organizations. The Launch Manistee Network is partnering with the Chamber to connect students with internship, job shadowing, volunteer and seasonal work opportunities.
From 12:30-2 p.m. at the Expo, there’s a Lunch and Learn program geared toward adults. Crystal Young, director of the Business Opportunity Center at West Shore Community College, will discuss corporate culture across different generations. Scott Taber, Michigan Small Business Development Corporation Cybersecurity Awareness Program Specialist, will lead a session on cybersecurity.
Members of the public can attend the Lunch and Learn program. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members.
There is a networking opportunity at 5:30 p.m. at the River Rock Sports Bar & Grille. Tickets are $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (231) 723-2575 or www.ManisteeChamber.com.
7 Monks competes for national award
TRAVERSE CITY — 7 Monks Taproom in Traverse City has been nominated for USA Today’s Best Beer Bar in the country.
The Traverse City business was chosen as one of the top 20 finalists by a panel of experts. Voters will pick the top 10 finalists in the Readers’ Choice competition.
Readers are allowed one vote per day through March 17 at noon. The top 10 winners and the favorite will be announced on March 27.
Votes can be cast at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-beer-bar/.
Market adds state beer, wine and cider
SUTTONS BAY — MI Market in Suttons Bay now sells Michigan beer, wine and cider.
The all Michigan-made market at 321 N. Saint Joseph St. sells Michigan-made products with an emphasis on local. MI Market sells local beers and ciders, and some local wines are planned.
MI Market is open seven days a week. Winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. More information is available on Facebook, Instagram and at www.mimarketsuttonsbay.com.
Business start-up workshop slated
CHARLEVOIX — The Small Business Development Center will hold a Start-Up Fundamentals workshop on March 17 in Charlevoix.
The workshop runs from 1-3:30 p.m. at The Vault Coworking Space at 201 State St., Suite D. Speaker is Certified Small Business Consultant Samantha McDonald.
The workshop is designed for those in the beginning stages of starting a business, in need of accessing capital or considering self-employment. The workshop incorporates the SBDC’s Writing a Business Plan workshop. It is also a pre-requisite to meeting with a SBDC consultant one-on-one.
For more information or to register, call (231) 929-5060 or email sbdc@networksnorthwest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.