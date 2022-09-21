Business After Hours set
PETOSKEY — Area businesses and their staff are invited to Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Odawa Casino. The event features food, door prizes, a cash bar and more.
This month’s sponsors are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Tip of the Mitt Score. Admission is $10 for members, $15 for others at the door.
Fall Fest in Elk Rapids
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids celebrates Fall Fest Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.
River Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Cedar to Dexter streets. Among the scheduled activities are pumpkin painting, farm and home market vendors, kids games and activities, live music by Jazz Cabbage, a beer and bratwurst tent, cider and donuts, art demonstrations, a scarecrow contest and the return of the Christmas reindeer.
Businesses participating in the Scarecrow Contest will have displays in place by Sept. 20. People can vote for the best decorated scarecrow at Fall Fest.
Virtual Google ads workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter presents the virtual workshop “Learn Basics of Google Ads in Time for the Holiday Season” at 9 a.m. Sept. 27.
Grow with Google Professional Trainer Pamela Starr teaches attendees about creating an account for an ad campaign, writing ads and the difference between Google Ads Smart Campaigns and expert mode.
Sign up for free at https://tinyurl.com/884mj73a.
HBAGTA scholarship dinner slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area will hold its Scholarship Awards Dinner Oct. 12 at The Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front St.
Northwestern Michigan College President Nick Nissley is the guest speaker. Cocktails are served at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:15 p.m.
Corporate tables are $850 and individual tickets are $75. RSVP by Sept. 27 by emailing Lauren@hbagta.com.
Area shop tour
BELLAIRE — The Vintage Shop Hop Tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Visit The Flying Pig in Bellaire, The Pear Tree in Alden, Grace of Alden, Stonehedge Gardens in East Jordan, Whimsical Whit in Boyne City and Vintage Mercantile in Walloon Lake.
Receive a passport at any of the businesses, complete it and enter to win a prize that includes a gift certificate from each shop. The first 100 shoppers can obtain gifts at each store. More details: 231-313-1517.
Fuel program available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers the Deliverable Fuels Program until Sept. 30.
Participants can receive energy at their primary residence if their main heating source is a deliverable fuel like propane, firewood, fuel oil or pellets. The program is open to low-income households in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Kalkaska, Benzie, Leelanau, Wexford, Roscommon, Charlevoix, Missaukee and Emmet counties.
Call 231-947-3780, option 4 to get started.
Fitness studio celebrates 20 years
ELK RAPIDS — Bodywise Fitness and Wellness is in its 20th year in business at 504 Bridge St. The studio offers the free “Health Breakthrough Session” with Owner Judith Wonacott.
People can pair the nutrition coaching program with a private cooking class. Yoga and Pilates are also available.
Call 231-264-6688 or go to Erbodywise.com to find more information.
Space summit lineup set
ACME — The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association presents its fifth annual North American Space Summit Oct. 2-4 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Presenters include former U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Kellogg Jr., Lockheed Martin Space’s Stacey DeFore and Rhodium Scientific Corporation founder and CEO Olivia G. Holzhaus. The keynote speaker is U.S. Space Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno. Topics include the Michigan Launch Initiative, space traffic, space-based manufacturing and more.
Register at thenass.org. MAMA members can call 734-478-5533 for a discount code.
Construction training program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works!, Team Elmer’s and Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates partnered to offer the Heavy Highway Construction Training Program at Northwestern Michigan College in January 2023.
An information session begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at NMC’s Aero Park Laboratories, 2525 Aero Park Drive. Interested students may speak with an employer and view construction equipment as well as get an overview of the course.
The 12-week program is open to ages 18 and older who have a high school diploma or GED and are authorized to work in the United States. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity provided a Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program grant to Northwest Michigan Works! to fund the program.
Contact Kailey.rubinas@networksnorthwest.org or 231-342-5563 for more details.
Brewer offers opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — The Workshop Brewing Company recently concluded its first year of the Restaurateur Incubator Program. Archie’s served food during this program.
A new food truck operator or restaurateur can apply to open their business inside the brewing company, where they will operate for one year starting in January 2023. The Workshop’s management team will provide equipment, a full kitchen, storeroom and business development and administrative support.
Interested applicants can email a sample menu, business plan, resume and three references to contact@traversecityworkshop.com.
Crowdfunding for theater
SUTTONS BAY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation continues its crowdfunding campaign for the Bay Community Theatre.
If the Patronicity campaign reaches the $50,000 goal by Oct. 31, the MEDC will supply a matching grant through its Public Spaces Community Places program.
Funds will go toward new seating, repaired and refinished floors, expanded Americans with Disabilities Act access and floor lighting. The theater also aims to expand its community programs in the new space. Visit patronicity.com/thebay to learn more or contribute to the campaign.
Area hospitals garner awards
NOVI — The Economic Alliance for Michigan recently recognized 16 hospitals throughout the state for improving their maternity care and delivery outcomes. The 2022 awards are part of the Maternity Care Project, which aims to decrease infant mortality, reduce unnecessary C-sections and educate new and expecting parents.
The 2022 Maternity Care Excellence Award recipients include Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. These facilities met the standards in cesarean rates, episiotomy rates, elective early delivery and maternity care processes. The Leapfrog Group, based in Washington D.C., collected data in 2021.
Drama club seeks sponsors
GAYLORD — Gaylord High School Drama Club invites community businesses to become sponsors during its 14th season.
Sponsorship program options include monetary or product donations. Products will be used as prizes for the annual duck race in February. At least a $50 donation is suggested.
Bring sponsorships to the school or send them to 90 Livingston Blvd. in Gaylord, MI 49735. Questions: hotellingl@gaylord.k12.mi.us.
High-speed internet funds
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts applications for ReConnect Program loans and grants that can help expand high-speed internet access in rural Michigan communities.
Funds come through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Around $150 million in loans, $700 million in grants and $300 million in loan/grant awards are available.
Applications are due Nov. 2. More details about the ReConnect Program and forms are available at usda.gov/reconnect.
Employer earns veteran-friendly status in state
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was named a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
LEO was selected for its “commitment to hire, retain and support military veterans,” according to a release. Employers are recognized if they retain at least 75 percent of veterans hired in the last year, launch veteran support programs and create a hiring rotation or leadership development program.
The Michigan Veteran-Friendly Employer Program has recognized more than 500 Michigan employers with bronze, silver or gold status since 2013. Additionally, the Michigan Veteran Connector Program highlights health systems and community partners that support service members, veterans and military families.
Housing program launches
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority offers the Missing Middle Housing Program for developers investing in, building or rehabilitating rental and for-sale properties in the state.
Eligible properties include residents with household incomes between 185-300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated areas of concern in our state’s existing housing stock,” said MSHDA Rental Development Director Chad Benson in a release. “With the launch of the Missing Middle Housing Program, we can collectively address these issues and rebuild Michigan’s housing availability through strategic investments that will grant a large demographic of residents access to quality, safe, attainable housing.”
The first round of funding includes $15 million. The next round is $33 million and is expected to open in spring 2023. At least 30 percent is for rural projects.
Interested applicants can find details and a link to the application portal at Michigan.gov or received assistance with their submission by emailing MSHDA-MissingMiddle@michigan.gov.
New workplace alliance forms
SOUTHFIELD — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Detroit recently partnered to help educate and protect Michigan plumbers, pipefitters and HVAC service technicians from workplace hazards.
“This alliance is a testament to MCA Detroit’s dedication to workplace safety and we look forward to working together to keep Michigan’s hardworking mechanical contractors healthy and safe,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman in a release.
The group aims to meet at least three times per year for three years to share information on their activities.
Information about how to form an alliance with MIOSHA is available at www.michigan.gov/alliance.
Federal funds support climate program
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Community Service Commission and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announce federal funds for the Michigan Climate Corps (MICC) AmeriCorps program.
The MICC aims to “address climate change, protect the environment for future generations and build the next generation of climate leaders in Michigan,” according to a release. About $1.3 million in federal funds is available for native nations, institutions of higher education, local governments, nonprofits and state departments and agencies so they can implement the MI Healthy Climate Plan. The plan aims to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050.
Interested applicants may submit the Concept Form Application at www.research.net/r/MIClimateCorpsIntent. The deadline is Oct. 31.
Digital resource launches
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Labor Relations Board and the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service released a digital tool to help employers respond to workers who want to form or join a union.
The new resource includes information on navigation workplace issues, protecting worker organizing, labor-management partnerships and addressing small businesses’ concerns. Access the digital toolkit at sba.gov/employee-organizing.
