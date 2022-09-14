SCORE workshop slated for Sept. 15
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE Chapter will host a free virtual and in-person workshop Sept. 15 at noon.
“Managing Your Time; Managing Your Life” occurs at the main branch of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue or via Zoom. Topics include time management, long-lasting changes to work habits and prioritizing tasks.
Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/yx7uwssz.
Free entrepreneur training
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers a free entrepreneur training program from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Northwest Michigan Works!.
Veterans and their spouses may attend the “Boots to Business Reboot,” which includes an overview of business ownership, business planning and private and public sector resources. Lunch is served.
Boots to Business members can register for the class at https://sbavets.force.com. To join B2B, visit https://sbavets.force.com/s/login/SelfRegister.
Brewery recognized at contestFRANKFORT — Stormcloud Brewing Company was named Brewery of the Year at the 2022 USA Beer Ratings Competition in California in July.
Several of the Frankfort brewery’s drinks received medals: Rainmaker Ale earned gold, SUNRUNNR Ale obtained silver and Birdwalker Blonde took him bronze. All beers were judged by people with commercial buying experience.
New Mustang at Detroit Concours
TRAVERSE CITY — Ford Motor Company is brining the new new seventh-generation Ford Mustang to the Detroit Concours Sept. 17-18, according to a release from Hagerty.
Headquartered in Traverse City, Hagerty hosts the annual event.
Scheduled events on Saturday include Cars & Community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Comerica Park, the Detroit Social Club at Cars & Community (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at the Tigers Club at Comerica Park and the Saturday Motor City Party (6:30-10 p.m.) at the College for Creative Studies — Taubman Center. Sunday events include the Detroit Concours d’Elegance (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; early entry at 9 a.m.) and Club Detroit (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Detroit Institute of Arts.
To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, visit https://detroitconcours.com/event/tickets.
Field to Vase event slated
ORTONVILLE — A Field to Vase dinner in Oakland County will have a strong northern Michigan connection.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Summer Dreams Farm in Ortonville. Ticket sales for the event have ended.
The Field to Vase dinner is a “fully immersive experience in the middle of the hundreds of varieties of dahlias grown on the farm just outside of Detroit” according to a release. The event includes a reception with wines from members of the Michigan Wine Collaborative (MAWBY, Shady Lane Cellars, Two K Farms) and a demonstration by floral designer Derek Woodruff of Floral Underground in Traverse City.
There will also be an agricultural discussion with Michael Genovese of Summer Dreams Farm and a locally sourced multi-course dinner prepared by Carole Wendling of Nosh Events.
Career Series continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education offers the Career Series Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 through Oct. 11 at Northwest Michigan Works! Classes are free for people who want to begin or change a career.
Dates and topics for classes include:
- Sept. 20 — Career Exploration, Design Your Life, and Informational Interviewing
- Sept. 27 — How to Search for Jobs
- Oct. 4 — Resume & Cover Letter Assistance
- Oct. 11 — Meet & Greet Northwest Michigan Works! staff and NMC educational staff
Sign up by searching “career series” at nmc.edu/ees or call 231-995-1700.
Annual Harvest Festival scheduled
BELLAIRE — The 24th annual Harvest Festival and Scarecrow Extravaganza is scheduled for Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bellaire.
On Sept. 23 is a Farmers Market and ASI Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Sept. 24 events include arts and crafts, live music, a food truck rally, pie eating contests and, of course, scarecrows.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.bellairechamber.org/harvest-festival-and-scarecrow-extravaganza/.
Card show returns Sept. 24
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Card Show organized by Levi Gourdie is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Church of the Living God, located at 1514 Birmley Road in Traverse City.
Show hours for the free event are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event focuses on sports cards, but also will feature Magic and Pokemon cards, among others.
Dealer tables on a wait list are available for $35. For more information, contact Gourdie on Instagram @Levis_Cards or send an email to levigourdie@gmail.com.
Economic Strategy Session slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will hold its third Economic Strategy Session of the year Sept. 28 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Delamar Traverse City.
The session will explore global business opportunities from Cherry Capital Airport.
“While business travel may not be ‘back to normal’ after the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of business travel remains and trends reveal that business travel appears to be returning,” according to a release. “Many business travelers find undeniable value in meeting with their colleagues and customers face-to-face and in-person. Hear from local experts on why business travel is good for your business.”
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with the program scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m. Cost for the event for Traverse Connect investors only is $50. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ConnectStrategy3.
Marina opens yacht sales office
TRAVERSE CITY — Manitowoc Marina LLC, based in Wisconsin, opens Manitowoc Marina Yacht Sales at the CenterPointe Office and Marina Complex. The new location will offer new yachts, including Axopar Boats, BRABUS Marine, Cutwater Boats, X-Yachts, Baltic Yachts and Rossiter Boats.
Manitowoc Marina Yacht Sales is located at 12935 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Suite 290. To learn more, go to manitowoc-marina.com/michigan.
Dollar General supports programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced around $74,800 in youth literacy grants for Michigan nonprofits, libraries and schools.
Locally, the recipients include $3,000 for Creekside School in Traverse City and $2,000 for Rapid City Elementary School in Kalkaska.
Summer Growth Summit occurs
PETOSKEY — Drost Landscape hosted the 2022 Summer Growth Summit in late August at its Petoskey office. The company partnered with landscape consultant Jeffrey Scott to provide presentations.
Nearly 300 attendees joined the event to learn about growing their business. Learn more about the company at drostlandscape.com.
Michigan claims decrease 32%
WASHINGTON, D.C. — New unemployment claims in Michigan were 32.04% lower for the week of Aug. 29, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most.
The decrease ranked Michigan 10th in the country.
New unemployment claims decreased by 2.6% week-over-week on Aug. 29, according to a separate release.
The WalletHub report also found that weekly unemployment claims in Michigan were 61.91% lower than in the same week in 2021 and were 1.72% higher than in the same week pre-pandemic in 2019.
The full report and more information on Michigan is available at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730.
Golf course selling at auction
WOLVERINE —Wildwood Lakes Golf Course in Wolverine is selling at an online bid auction, according to a release.
The owners hired LASTBIDrealestate.com & Leist Auctioneers to sell the 9-hole course through a sealed bid auction. Sealed bids are due Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.
The offering includes the 54.65-acre turnkey golf course, equipment and liquor license. A complete asset list and to financials is available at Bid.LASTBIDrealestate.com.
Wildwood Lakes Golf Course was initially laid out in the 1960s as a small, public course at the heart of the Wildwood Valley Development plan, according to the release. The course changed ownership in the early 1990s and was “run by a group of members, and then was sold to the current owners who purchased it in 1999,” according to the release.
McDonald’s makes $56,000 donation
GRAND RAPIDS — McDonald’s made a $56,788 donation to the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan in Grand Rapids.
The donation was part of a summer “Hats Off to the Houses” campaign in northern and west Michigan.
The campaign offered McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe and a tag to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. The $10 hats are still available for purchase at some locations.
Ronald McDonald House helps “families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need,” according to a release. The average number of nights a family stays at a House is 18-25.
MDOT: Be alert in work zones
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation issued a reminder to motorists to be alert while driving through work zones this fall.
Even though a number of MDOT projects were completed during the summer, road construction season continues into the fall. Several road and bridge projects last through November, according to a release from MDOT.
Fall is often more difficult for construction workers “due to changes in weather, fewer daylight hours, a return to busier travel patterns and construction fatigue,” the release said.
MDOT recommends being prepared for road and bridge work by regularly checking the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.
BBB: loan forgiveness scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan’s Scam Tracker received reports from people who were targeted by loan forgiveness scams.
The scam: someone calls or emails claiming to represent a new student loan forgiveness program. They ask for personal information, like bank account details, and may insist for up-front payment.
The BBB offers tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams:
- Communicate directly with the Department of Education. Verify messages by contacting the agency.
- Do not pay fees for a free government program.
- Be wary of calls for immediate action.
- Remember government agencies usually won’t make unsolicited contact.
The U.S. Department of Education does not launch applications for loan forgiveness until October. Visit StudentAid.gov for more information on federal student loan repayment options.
Employer earns veteran-friendly status
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was named a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
LEO was selected for its “commitment to hire, retain and support military veterans,” according to a release. Employers are recognized if they retain at least 75 percent of veterans hired in the last year, launch veteran support programs and create a hiring rotation or leadership development program.
The Michigan Veteran-Friendly Employer Program has recognized more than 500 Michigan employers with bronze, silver or gold status since 2013. Additionally, the Michigan Veteran Connector Program highlights health systems and community partners that support service members, veterans and military families.
OSHA recognizes suicide prevention week
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named Sept. 5-9 Construction Suicide Prevention Week in Michigan.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration recognized that week with an event on including mental health in workplace safety efforts as well as suicide prevention resources for workers. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan OSHA and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services joined the effort.
Visit constructionsuicideprevention.com for more details. Employees can call 988 or go to 988lifeline.org/chat to talk with someone about work-related stress.
Digital resource launches
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Labor Relations Board and the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service released a digital tool to help employers respond to workers who want to form or join a union.
The new resource includes information on navigation workplace issues, protecting worker organizing, labor-management partnerships and addressing small businesses’ concerns. Access the digital toolkit at sba.gov/employee-organizing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.